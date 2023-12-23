Buffalo HC Sean McDermott Gets Checked for Allegedly ‘Bashing & Ill-Treating’ Cam Newton in Offensive Staff Meetings

The Carolina Panthers are currently struggling, but they were once a feared and dominant team in the NFC. Former QB Cam Newton and the former Panthers defensive coordinator Sean McDermott together led the Panthers to three back-to-back playoff seasons.

For McDermott, Newton was a star, however, that bond broke off when he became the head coach of the Buffalo Bills. Currently, there are allegations that the former Panthers Defensive Coordinator used to attend Bills offensive staff meetings and criticize Newton.

The reason for this is not clear, but he allegedly demonstrated hatred towards him and the Panthers. Even after riding the bandwagon to the Super Bowl in 2015, he did not shy away from abusing and blaming Newton in front of the Bills offensive staff, according to reports.

Tyler Dune of Go Long in his article “The McDermott Problem, Part III,” mentioned that once an insider revealed how the Bills head coach viewed the former starting quarterback of Panthers, Cam Newton. Dune stated that McDermott held a critical opinion about Newton and wasn’t happy with his outstanding performances in the league. The Bills HC often expressed his frustration by using strong language in staff meetings, which led to an uncomfortable atmosphere among the coaching staff.

“He used to come into offensive staff meetings,” this source said, “and just motherf–k Cam Newton.” Aside from the objective lunacy, this created… awkwardness.”

Before joining the Bills as a quarterback coach, Ken Dorsey coached Cam Newton from 2013 to 2017. Dune mentions Dorsey was the one responsible for Newton’s rise in the league. However, the Go Long reporter was unsure how Dorsey must have felt when McDermott criticized Newton in front of him and doubted whether the Bills HC was aware of their shared history.

Since joining the Bills as their head coach, Sean McDermott has led the Buffalo Bills to the playoff five times out of which they led the AFC East thrice. The Bills made it to the AFC Championship Game in 2020 but suffered a heartbreaking, 24-38 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Bills Fail to Cross Final Barrier

Even after making back-to-back postseason runs and having one of the leading quarterbacks in the league, the Buffalo Bills struggle to make a Super Bowl appearance. The Bills are one of those teams who have made four Super Bowl appearances but haven’t won any of them. Sean McDermott might proudly say his team is one of the strongest in the league, but their continuous struggle in the playoffs puts him in a difficult position where his job might be at risk.

After going 13-3 in the last season, the Bills lost to Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Game which ended their hopes of making a Super Bowl appearance after 28 years. This season the Bills are 8-6 and are placed second behind Dolphins in the AFC East. They now have a 63% chance of entering the playoffs with three games remaining in the regular season.

Last month Mike Florio from ProFootballTalk mentioned on 105.3 The Fan that McDermott might be at risk of getting fired. He mentioned the Bills head coach let go off Leslie Frazier last year, and is now handling the defense himself which only adds pressure on him. This season is crucial for McDermott as the franchise might take strict action if they fail to make the playoffs.