Gotham Knights ending reportedly leaked after official art book gets released online

With just a few days to go before release, spoilers for WB’s Gotham Knights have reportedly appeared online.

Publisher Warner Bros. is now asking fans to dodge these spoilers as they apparently reveal the ending of the game. A user’s Reddit post has gone viral, allegedly revealing the entirety of Gotham Knights’ story. The upcoming action role-playing game puts players in the shoes of Batman’s proteges. The developers have also stated that the game is set in a universe where the caped crusader has allegedly been killed.

With the spoilers surfacing, both fans and the creators of the game are understandably upset. The executive producer of the game, Fleur Marty, took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the leak. Urging people not to ruin the story for themselves, Fleur has requested fans to steer clear of spoilers.

Also read: Need for Speed Unbound release date, car list, pre-order details, and more

Warner Bros. begins taking down Gotham Knights spoilers on the internet

I can’t begin to understand why would anyone spoil a story (whether it’s a game, a movie, a book, whatever) for others. — Fleur *flaoua* Marty (@Flaoua) October 7, 2022

Warning: Spoilers ahead. If you don’t want to read details about the game’s story, please skip to the next section.

Earlier this week, a Reddit post containing the game’s official artwork went viral. A few hours after gaining traction the user deleted their account and the post was wiped from the r/GothamKnights subreddit. While the developers have teased Bruce Wayne’s death in the game for a while, the exact circumstances weren’t known. Allegedly dying in a terrorist attack, Bruce Wayne’s fate in the game seemed sealed.

However, the leaked spoilers state that Batman will be resurrected by Talia al Ghul in the Lazarus Pit. The art book also teases a Batman boss fight where players will have to bring the Dark Knight back to his senses. The boss fight seems to contain uninterruptible attacks and dialogue prompts to talk the caped crusader down. While not much is known after this point, the community has already begun speculating.

Some theorize that Batman will fall once again, this time at the hands of those closest to him. Others state that Batman will survive to make way for post-launch DLC and other story expansions. While nothing concrete is known, the developers are urging fans to not dig further into the spoilers.

*Spoilers end here*

When will the game be released?

In an unconventional move, Warner Bros. moved up the game’s release from October 25 to October 21, 2022. Gotham Knights will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Until fans can get their hands on the game and find out what really happens, WB has begun striking spoilers videos on YouTube and other platforms down. With under two weeks to go, fans have a short wait on their hands.