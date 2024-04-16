After Guaranteed Participation at the U.S. Classic, Simone Biles’ Training Teaser Has Gymnastics World Hyped Up

August 27, 2023; San Jose, California, USA; Simone Biles practices her routine during the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY

Simone Biles has already made an epic comeback after a long hiatus. Ever since fans have been waiting impatiently for her presence at the upcoming Olympics. While the trials still have a long way to go, she recently made waves with the news of her return to the U.S. Classics. Now, a teaser trailer of her training, courtesy of the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast, has created a buzz.

Hosted by Alex Cooper, the podcast focuses on mental health, women’s rights, occasional relationships, and more. The podcast’s social media page recently uploaded two teasers surrounding the themes of the Paris Olympics and a gymnastics GOAT. However, one video stood out to the excited fans who couldn’t wait for the new episode.

The trailer featured Cooper walking into Biles’ home gym, the World Champions Centre, and immediately cuts off at the GOAT’s blurred figure standing at a distance, presumably training. This footage was enough for fans to start speculating about various scenarios.

Since the trailer was to introduce the next guest on the podcast, who was an Olympic GOAT, many guessed it was Biles.

“Please tell me it’s Simone!”

Others speculated that it could be anyone from the US Gymnastics team.

“simone/ suni/ aly/ mckayla… could be any team usa gymnast bc they’re all the goats there’s no way of knowing”

Many enthusiasts played detective and spotted hints in the background of a shot that hinted at Biles’ appearance.

“Of course it’s @simonebiles. You can see her in the background.”

One fan even jokingly threatened Cooper to bring Biles to the show.

“if it’s not Simone I’ll riot”

Finally, one podcast listener seemed to be glad about seeing female athletes in the spotlight.

“Been waiting for a female athlete… hope you interview a Paralympian some time!!!”

Biles had previously gotten the gymnastics world talking over her Olympic stage appearance. While in her earlier interviews, she maintained that it wasn’t her end goal and she wouldn’t feel disappointed if she didn’t make it, this time around, it was different. Her name on the U.S. Classics roster promised fans a brand new version of her.

Simone Biles to make her Olympic season debut with the U.S. Classics 2024

The official X account for USA Gymnastics recently revealed the official roster of participants set to compete at the 2024 U.S. Classics. Amongst big names like Sunisa Lee and Jordan Chiles, Biles’ name sat at the top of the list.

The competition will be held on May 17–18 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut, and the official Olympics USA Gymnastics team will be announced on 30 June in Minneapolis, Minnesota. While the roster is subject to change, fans have been speculating that Gabby Douglas might also make it to the list. Only time will tell if the GOAT gets her redemption arc.