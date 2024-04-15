USA Gymnastics Announces GOAT Simone Biles’ Return to the Olympic Stage at the U.S. Classic 2024

The world last witnessed the GOAT of gymnastics, Simone Biles, take center stage at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championship. Fans have since been waiting for the 27-year-old to return in her competitive spirit. With the Paris Olympics approaching, USA Gymnastics has recently announced some exciting news on their official X handle.

The most decorated gymnast of all time, Biles, marks her return to the sport by registering her name for the U.S. Classic 2024. With the ‘Road to Paris Olympics’ officially kicking off, the Core Hydration Classic will be where the country’s leading gymnasts will compete against each other. The competition will occur on May 17–18 at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut.

The 2024 U.S. Classic, a.k.a. the Core Hydration Classic, will be the final qualifying event for the 2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships. Two weeks later, from May 30 to June 2, 2024, Fort Worth, Texas, will host the U.S. Championship. This event will play a huge role in selecting the Paris Olympics team. Stefanie Korepin, the USA Gymnastics Chief of Programs, stated:

“The Core Hydration Classic is where gymnasts start to perfect the routines that they hope will take them all the way to the Olympics. We are excited to return to Hartford as we move into the 2024 championship season.”

The gymnasts who make it through the Core Hydration Classic will participate in the 2024 Xfinity Championships. Following this, the U.S. national team members will compete for Olympic team berths.

To be a part of the dream team, Fort Worth, Minneapolis, will host the Olympic Trials from June 27–30. The official announcement of the U.S. Women’s Gymnastics Olympics team will take place at the same venue on the last day of the trials.

With the 2024 season looking both intense and interesting, there are impressive names on the list. All the young gymnasts registered for the US Classic 2024 will look to make it through to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Simone Biles, the gymnastics prodigy, hasn’t competed in quite some time. However, she would still look to be at her best on the given day and book a spot for the upcoming 2024 Olympics.

After a two-year hiatus since the Twisties incident, she has returned strong and etched her name in history books. Biles achieved the most combined world championship and Olympic medals (37) with her incredible performance at Antwerp last year. Even the legendary Romanian gymnast Nadia Comaneci lauded Biles for her talent and what she brings to the forefront.

Nadia Comaneci showers heaps of praise on Simone Biles

Simone Biles has found a fan in legendary gymnast Nadia Comaneci. Comaneci was a trailblazer in her time, with a five-time Olympic winning streak. In an interview with Scott Bregman from the official Olympics website, she reflected on her glorious past and what’s going on for the sport now with the presence of stalwarts like Simone Biles.

She mentioned how icons like Biles have given the sport a facelift and made it bigger than it is. The Romanian veteran is all praise for Biles’ exceptional craftsmanship on the global stage, with the capability to pull off some of the toughest moves.

Comaneci adored her strong journey to the championship from a difficult childhood. Comaneci and Biles have striking parallels in how effortlessly they pulled off many stunts. Both gymnasts are idols to numerous gymnastics aspirants around the world.