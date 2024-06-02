After Taking the Lead at the 2024 US Championships, Simone Biles Reveals Heartwarming Support From Loved Ones

Aug 5, 2023; Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles (center) reacts during the awards ceremony after winning the all-around of the Core Hydration Classic at NOW Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no secret that Simone Biles’ strength lies in her family and friends as she always keeps them close. Now that she has finally stepped into the arena intending to return to the Olympics, her loved ones have formed an arsenal of support.

At the ongoing 2024 US Championships, Biles has already taken the lead on the first day in the all-around category. As she waits with bated breath for the second day to commence, she already has a legion of friends and family to celebrate a successful first day.

In a series of Instagram stories, Biles shared many of her loved ones’ videos and photos from the event. They recorded her in action, watching in awe as their beloved Olympian successfully pulled off several tricks and moves.

Amongst these, her husband, Jonathan Owens, friends Kayla Simone and Rachel Roettger, and sister, Adria, were present among several others. All of them sported t-shirts with a collage of Biles’ pictures on them. As the competition began, all of them watched her nervously as she proceeded to smoke through all the moves. Kayla Simone even admitted:

“not pictured: @samroyyy & I holding hands and our breath the entire time lmaooo”

Eventually, Biles scored an all-around total of 60.450, which was the highest across every other competitor. However, with this score, she also became the only female athlete in the world to go 60+ in the all-around. She led the event by more than three points as she performed tricks, including her signature Yurchenko double pike.

Meanwhile, some of Biles’ friends were also there to cheer for her good friend and fellow teammate, Jordan Chiles. Kayla Simone even features a hilarious story of the Olympian duo as they made funny faces at her camera.

At the end of the first day, with Biles leading the event, the legendary Sunisa Lee stood fourth with 55.750 points while Chiles made it to the top ten with 55.100 points. Now, they all prepare for the next leg of the championship, hoping to eventually score a seat in the Olympics.

Simone Biles’ Olympic journey so far

Ever since she hinted at wanting to be back at the Olympics, fans have rooted for Biles’ return and redemption. The Tokyo Olympics proved to be a significant shift in her mindset and career as she ended up creating a conversation around athlete mental health. And now that the stars seem to be aligning for the star, she can’t help but ace through every milestone.

Before the US Championships, Biles managed to smoke through the Core Hydration Classic, launching a victorious start for herself. With that win secured in the bag and a successful start to the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, fans might get to see their favorite gymnast on the Olympic stage soon.