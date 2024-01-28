Everything You Need to Know About the Simone Biles Invitational 2024

The world has arguably recognized Simone Biles as their GOAT gymnast, with her achievements, accolades, and bubbly personality shining through. For the past few years, the icon has been organizing the Biles Invitational, an international-level championship to give those like her a chance to blossom.

The Invitational aims to promote young gymnasts across the globe so they get a boost to make it big in the sport. With a wide variety of events spanning three days, the 2024 Invitational will expect thousands of gymnasts competing for various titles. Apart from competitions, participants also get to witness the GOAT in action, along with several other recreational activities.

Simone Biles Invitational schedule and location

The Simone Biles Invitational 2024 will take place from the 2nd to the 4th of February at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Texas. However, there is a provision for last year’s Elites and Talent Opportunity Program (TOP) testing qualifiers on February 1 at the World Champions Centre.

Elite Compulsory Qualifier

Coaches Meeting: 8:50 am

General Stretch: 9:00 am

TOPS

Coaches Meeting: 1:20 pm

General Stretch: 1:30 pm

The rest of the schedule for all three days can be found on the website.

How much do the entry tickets cost?

For general admission, the Invitational committee announced that one could purchase a single-day ticket or get a combined weekend pass. Costs are divided into three age categories:

Adults: Ages 13 and above

Children: Ages 3–12

Toddlers under the age of 3: Have free admission

Weekend passes cost $80 and are only available on-site at the admissions counter and not online. On the other hand, single-day passes cost $35 each and are available for purchase on the website. The costs vary depending on whether it’s for an adult or a child, so it’s recommended to check for details on the website.

What’s more to look forward to at the Invitational?

Apart from the long list of competitions, the Simone Biles Invitational 2024 also boasts additional recreational events that will pump up the athletes. Starting with an autograph session, participants get to meet and greet not only Biles but also her elite friends like Jordan Chiles, Zoe Miller, Joscelyn Roberson, and Tiana Sumanasekera. Spectators need to purchase a separate admission ticket.

Ticket cost: $400

Total signing sessions: 11

What’s included: a full-color 8×10 photo of Simone signed on-site during the session, a digital photocopy, and an 8×10 photo signed on-site of each one of her friends.

Apart from that, participants can also let loose and have fun at the ‘Athlete Glow Dance Party.’ Exclusive to the registered participants, their siblings, and their chaperones, it will be a fun-filled glow-in-the-dark dance party with refreshments.

Ticket cost: $25

Timings: February 2nd, 8:00 pm to 10:00 pm

The Simone Biles Invitational 2024 might be one of the greatest gymnastics events across the globe. With many participants, coaches, and elites present along with the Olympian, the event is bound to be inspiring for many upcoming gymnasts.