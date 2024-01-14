“I Owe That to My Teammates” Simone Biles Reveals That Her Teammates Have Been Her Strongest Support Since Her Comeback

The most decorated gymnastic of all time, Simone Biles marked her comeback with a bang. Recently, the four-time Olympic gold medalist was also named 2023 Athlete of the Year by AP for her incredible performances. Though Biles was nervous during her comeback, there has been no stopping the GOAT ever since her wondrous performance at the World Championships at Antwerp.

When she began training in late 2022, the gymnast convinced herself that she had cured the twisties. Also, she dared to jump, flip, and catapult herself into the air without fear. However, Biles opens up and says “Well that was a lie,” she says. “I was petrified.” Biles, however, eased her way and started training and focused on each day. She maintained a proper schedule for training and even took off to rest herself both mentally and physically.

Simone Biles in a recent interview with Vanity Fair spoke about how she was initially worried when she joined back the team. However, her teammates ensured to keep the GOAT in a safe and happy place at all times while training at the gym. Biles only had praises for her teammates, adding that most of them are much younger than her.

“I owe that to my teammates, I didn’t think I’d be having fun like this at my age in the gym, but they keep it fun. They’ve been bigger rocks to me than they know.”

The gymnastics prodigy now has a total of 30 medals under her name after her impressive display at Antwerp. Her teammates used to be in awe of the GOAT and consider her as their mentor. One of those teammates was Jordan Chiles. Chiles, who is now Biles’s best friend has always been her biggest supporter. The two had initially met more than a decade ago at the national team camp. Since then, the two have been best of friends who have been supporting each other at all times.

“I’m just in awe. Seeing her do all of her skills that are named after her.”

Moreover, from then on, Jordan Chiles has always been thankful for her best friend Simone Biles. Chiles feels that she wouldn’t be where she is without the help of her best friend and mentor in the world of gymnastics and otherwise.

Jordan Chiles is all praises for best friend Simone Biles since her hiatus and stellar comeback

Her teammate and best friend for years Jordan Chiles was all praises for her and shared that she has been more than a mentor for her. Chiles has always been vocal about her support for Biles. When she decided to prioritize her mental health. Chiles felt that the journey through those mental hardships had inspired her.

“She is legit the GOAT. Like people will be saying crazy things, and I’m like, do you not understand, as an athlete, what she goes through?”

Biles has been subject to criticism for her decision to walk out of the Olympics. But, her hype girl backed her publicly and slammed all the hate comments. With her unexpected withdrawal, Chiles had big shoes to fill keeping up with her craft and skill. In the end, the young stalwart pushed through this challenge and put on a brilliant performance herself.