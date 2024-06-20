“I Get to Write My Own Ending”: Simone Biles Announces Netflix Documentary on Her Gymnastics Journey Comeback

Just when fans thought Simone Biles was done with her gymnastics career, she came for more and swept everyone off the floor with her moves. Her comeback story has inspired several young gymnasts who admire her as their hero. And now, all of her ups and downs are stitched together in the form of a grand Netflix documentary.

‘Simone Niles: Rising’ aims to showcase how the star gymnast faced one of her greatest challenges in the form of the Tokyo Olympics and how she tackled the consequences. Throughout the ordeal, her friends and family also chip in to talk about how they saw their beloved gymnast struggling and moving on.

The official trailer for the documentary was up on both Netflix’s and Biles’ social media profiles, with several clips that created intrigue. From various clips from the Tokyo Olympics to some unseen behind-the-scenes footage of her family and friends, the teaser looked exciting.

It featured Biles narrating her side of the story and how she felt about the entire ordeal both before and after the incident. She recalled how her intuition was the first sign of warning she received before diving in.

“I’ve always had really good intuition about things, and unfortunately, I felt that way about the Olympics.”

Still, the entire episode of her suffering from twisties, withdrawing from the Olympics, and powering through trolls before finally deciding to make a comeback was a sight to behold. This year, as the Paris Olympics are to take place soon, Biles rose with a new perspective.

“I never thought I’d be at this phase, still doing it, and I feel very grateful…I get to write my own ending.”

The powerful finish has fans in a chokehold on what they could expect to witness both in the documentary and the upcoming Olympics. Meanwhile, Biles has just been on a roll, collecting achievement after achievement, her most recent adventure being her Road to Olympics journey.

Simone Biles has stunned all through the milestones of the Paris Olympics

While it’s been four years, and for a senior athlete like Biles, things should’ve taken time to polish up, she proved to the world why she gained the title of GOAT. Since she added her name to the potential roster for the Olympics, she has outperformed all her fellow gymnasts to shine at championships.

Be it her spectacular performance at the Core Hydration Classics or her ninth World Championships title for the overall category, fans are stunned to see her back in action. Fellow athletes who know her caliber are more than happy to welcome her onboard as one of the most talented seniors to rock the vault. And now that the Olympic trials get closer day by day, people can’t wait to see her ace at it.