Simone Biles Bags Her 9th US All-Around Championship Crown Leaving Gymnastics World Stunned

The world cheered for Simone Biles after she made her return to the international stage, hoping to enter the Olympics this year. Now, from the looks of it, her dreams may come true very soon, as she bagged her ninth US Championships title after scoring the highest in the all-around category.

After a successful show at the Core Hydration Classic, Biles knew she had to put her best foot forward at the US Championships. The latter was her penultimate step to the Olympics and qualified her for the official trials.

The two-day event saw some of the best gymnasts on the floor, including veteran Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Shilese Jones. Biles scored a near-perfect 60.450 towards the end of the first day, thus securing her overall lead right away.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team USA (@teamusa)

Fans were hyped about the event and Biles’ significant milestone this season, excited about what was about to come.

“I get chills knowing that my daughter will read about her in her history book. Chills.”

Many were happy to see her top the roster twice in a row at the event.

“YAAS!!! She did it again! Congratulations…Truly remarkable…”

Another fan observed how Biles’ demeanor was rather easygoing and relaxed this time around.

“Just keeps getting better and better when it seems impossible to improve. Looks much more relaxed this time…”

Meanwhile, another pointed out the sheer brilliance of the Olympian that led to nine titles in the past twelve years.

“For 12 years straight, @simonebiles took 9 all around titles. SHEESH! God bless you Queen…”

Lastly, a gymnastics enthusiast happily pointed out:

“Can’t spell Simone without ONE, she is the one!”

Biles’ achievement this time has managed to make waves across the internet for several reasons. The primary one is the anticipation surrounding this year’s performance of the United States at the Olympics. While the trials are still en route, fans have their hopes up high after watching Biles’ stellar performance so far.

Simone Biles shone bright on the first day of the US Gymnastics Championships

The first day of the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships witnessed some of the best moves presented by Biles on the floor. She contested for the all-around category just like she did for the Core Hydration Classics a few weeks ago. Her overall prowess on the floor and the beams helped her stay on top of the show till the end.

Amongst her other signature moves, Biles flaunted her Yurchenko double vault to draw loud cheers from the audience. Since her nervous episode at the Tokyo Olympics, Biles has come a long way to portray resilience, strength, and sheer talent as a star athlete. As the Paris Olympics gets closer day by day, fans are already witnessing a new version of her, ready to take on the challenge.