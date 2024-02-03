Is Simone Biles Still Competing? Discovering What Lies in the Gymnastics GOAT’s Future

Gymnastics has long witnessed the progress of Simone Biles from a junior star to a historic Olympian. Since her terrific debut at the World Championships in 2013, it’s mostly been an upward journey for her. After the Tokyo Olympics, however, Biles took an indefinite break, citing mental health issues.

Advertisement

During her hiatus, the star focused on everything that her personal life demanded from her. This included spending quality time with her family, welcoming her niece, building a house from scratch, and marrying her longtime partner, NFL icon Jonathan Owens. And while she continued her partnership with the apparel company GK Elite, fans longed to see her in action on stage.

After two years of staying away from the stage, however, a surprise announcement caught fans’ attention. Biles made her historic comeback at the place that started it all. The World Championships 2023 in Antwerp witnessed the Olympian work her magic on the bars and beams.

Advertisement

Mesmerized by how the spark never diminished, the world has been rooting for Biles ever since. The champion bagged four golds at the event, bringing her total world championship medal count to 30. But the event was special for many reasons.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CyGbVoBOj6F/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“Antwerp will always hold a special place in my heart. The first time I got a skill named after me was in this arena & 10 years later I got my 5th skill named.”

This win also marked the moment she was crowned as the most decorated gymnast across the globe. An achievement that not many athletes could boast of. But the victory raised the question: would she compete in the upcoming Paris Olympics?

The Tokyo Olympics saw an unfortunate turn of events when Biles pulled away from the competition. Owing to Twisties, a condition where gymnasts lose their mind-body coordination mid-air, Biles believed that the decision was in the best interest of her physical well-being.

Advertisement

That’s why the Paris Olympics could prove to be special. Fans hope for redemption while the gymnast tries to keep her head cool about the increasing questions. She previously expressed interest in attending as an audience, but since her comeback, expectations have skyrocketed.

Will fans see Simone Biles on the vault at the Paris Olympics?

Unlike fans, who have been hoping for a positive response, Biles decided to go with the flow for the upcoming Olympics. She has been rehearsing at her gym under constant mentorship from her longtime coach, Cecile Landi. Surprisingly, Landi was the one who coaxed her to return to the stage. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she finally expressed her desire to return with a catch.

“If I don’t make it to Paris, it won’t absolutely crush me.”

In a separate interview on Peacock TV, she even added that joining the Olympic gymnast team wasn’t her decision to make. The committee will announce the decision when the time comes. Meanwhile, she maintained that she wouldn’t have any regrets about whether or not she made it to the team. There are speculations that she might be on the official roster, but until the claims are confirmed, Biles continues to explore her love for gymnastics in various ways.