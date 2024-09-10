Simone Biles Impresses With Pommel Horse Move During Gold Over America Tour Rehearsal

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the floor exercise in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles continues to push the boundaries of her sport, this time by tackling an apparatus typically reserved for male gymnasts. During a Gold Over America Tour rehearsal, Biles surprised onlookers by executing a pommel horse move, showcasing her extraordinary strength, balance, and versatility.

The entourage for the tour includes many of her fellow Olympians from women’s and men’s teams, including Jordan Chiles, Brody Malone, Jade Carey, Trinity Thomas, and many more.

The gymnastics GOAT recently took to Instagram to share a teaser of what the tour would look like, along with a behind-the-scenes video of the team’s practice session. It featured older gymnasts from the previous Olympics donning golden leotards, dancing away while showing off their tricks.

However, the practice session seemed to have stolen the show with a sight that was a testament to Biles’s talent. It takes years to master gymnastics moves, some more complex than others.

The clear segregation between men’s and women’s skills on various apparatuses makes it difficult to conquer the other group’s moves while mastering one’s own.

But Biles, being herself, wanted to attempt something new to see how she managed to pull it off. In the video on her Instagram stories, “How rehearsals are going…“, she tried her hand at a pommel horse move on a mushroom-like apparatus.

This sent her teammates into a frenzy, as they were impressed by how well the senior gymnast could perform the move. The successful execution of the move on the practice apparatus shows just how elegant and strong Biles was.

The pommel horse requires insane levels of core strength, and this year, Team USA grew popular for the event because of their member, Stephen Nedoroscik, who won them the bronze medal by crushing it with his routine on this apparatus.

While Nedoroscik has since grown extremely famous for his routine, style, and mannerisms, no one perhaps expected Biles to bust a few moves of her own as well.

Perhaps this will serve as a taste of the Gold Over America Tour’s fresh concept —something that the 27-year-old believes would make a difference.

Biles explains how the tour will be like a party in the country

Touring across almost all states in the USA, the Gold Over America Tour will witness a collective effort of several gymnasts headed by Biles to uniquely showcase their talent on stage. It will be a pop-concert-style show with dance, music, and many gymnastics tricks.

Biles, the pioneer behind the show for years, described the tour as a ‘party in the USA’ moment. While it promises performances from American Olympians, she assured that the audience will also witness international gymnasts who will join the tour at different locations.

Sponsored by apparel brand Athleta, the Gold Over America Tour this year seems amped up following a successful run at the Paris Olympics. With Biles and her team working hard behind the scenes, it appears to be another grand show for fans who missed out on watching them battle it out in the French capital.