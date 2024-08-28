Michael Johnson Highlights Exciting Opportunities Offered by ‘Grand Slam Track’ Initiative

The track and field world looks forward to Michael Johnson’s Grand Slam Track event. In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Johnson highlighted how this event aims to elevate competition, boost athlete earnings, and create more lucrative opportunities for track and field professionals.

Host Michael Babcock addressed a common concern in the sport — the waning excitement for track and field after the Olympic Games. He asked Johnson about his goal of reforming the sport’s perception, inquiring, “Is that the idea here to make the track a year-round thing and not just once every four years?”

The four-time Olympic champion responded succinctly, “Exactly.” He revealed that he based the Grand Slam Track concept on the four tennis Grand Slams: the Australian Open, Roland-Garros, Wimbledon, and the United States Open.

The four golf majors, the Masters Tournament, the US Open, the Open Championship, and the PGA Championship, contributed further inspiration. He plans to emulate this format in his track meet, featuring top athletes and raising event standards.

Elite racers, elite benefits. Michael Johnson wanted to see more opportunities for future generations of runners. So he built Grand Slam Track.

Johnson stated that this will create new opportunities and provide more track action for fans. While this year’s Olympics garnered significant attention, Grand Slam Track will allow elite athletes to compete at the same level four times annually until the next Olympics in 2028.

He highlighted Noah Lyles’ victory over Kishane Thompson by 0.005 seconds in the 100-meter finals at the Paris Olympics, aiming to recreate such thrilling moments in the Grand Slam Track.

Johnson further revealed that the first-place winner will receive $100,000, while the athlete who finishes last will receive $10,000. He also indicated that participating athletes will receive base compensation for attending the event.

Johnson mentioned signing athletes like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone as an ambassador and expressed hope for future participation from stars like Noah Lyles, Cole Hocker, and Julien Alfred. He emphasized his desire to see top runners and their rivals join the league, promising an exciting spectacle for fans.