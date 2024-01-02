“Hope I’m on the Floor”: Simone Biles Confesses the Ground Reality Behind Her Paris Olympics Appearance

Aug 4, 2023; Hoffman Estates, Illinois, USA; Simone Biles looks on during podium training before the Core Hydration Classic at NOW Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

The Olympics are always an exciting time for enthusiasts to root for their favorite players. For gymnastics fans, Simone Biles has always been the GOAT across the sport. Even after her stint at the Tokyo Olympics, fans have only been hoping for a glimpse of her at the upcoming edition.

Things began looking up after Biles’ terrific performance at the World Championships in Antwerp. After swooping four gold medals off with her jaw-dropping performance, fans knew their favorite gymnast was back with a bang. But has she planned for what lies ahead for her?

In a candid interview with hosts Kevin Hart and Kenan Thompson, Biles addressed the question that the world needs an answer to. Will she make an appearance at the Paris Olympics this year? While sounding hopeful, the star gave a reality check about the competition.

“That’s the end goal. And I’ll be there, regardless of if I’m on the floor or if I’m in the stands… I hope I am on the floor.”

While she did confirm she’d be there at the venue, whether she’d be present as an audience member or as a participant was unclear. She intends to join as a team member, but ultimately, it depends on the selection process.

“Yeah, I just do my gymnastics, and then the committee selects the team.”

After the Tokyo Olympics, Biles took a long break to rejuvenate and focus on her mental health. This included supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, at his NFL matches, attending many therapy sessions, and partying hard on every occasion.

While the scenario is pretty similar currently as well, Biles takes time to rehearse at her gym. She even recently put up an impressive series of tricks on the bars and beams on her Instagram stories. This included some of her toughest moves that she pulled off with ease now that she has taken time to heal.

What caused Simone Biles to stumble?

Every gymnast needs accurate mind-body coordination to perform every single trick with finesse. However, there are certain situations where the gymnast might face a hindrance to their mind-body balance. One such case is termed ‘Twisties’. And Biles suffered a serious bout during the Tokyo Olympics.

Recalling the terrifying moment it hit her, the star gymnast opened up about how she couldn’t keep herself aware of her surroundings mid-air. Twisties are notorious for causing serious injuries, and while Biles had an upsetting experience, she’s now back with hopes and passion.