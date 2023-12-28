“Keeping Up With My Weekly Therapy”: Simone Biles’ History With ‘Twisties’ Turned Into a Happy Ending, With a Promising Olympics Return in 2024

Over the decades, the Olympics have given us some of the most iconic athletes in various disciplines. In the case of gymnastics, Simone Biles has carved her name in history with her achievements across the board. However, things took an unexpected turn at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

What began as a nervous trip to the top turned into a tragic end, with Biles quitting the Olympics. She suffered from a case of ‘Twisties’—a condition that affected the mind-body coordination of gymnasts. This could’ve led to some serious injuries, and therefore, she played it safe. However, what followed was an avalanche of opinions, supportive and negative.

It’s been two years since the entire saga. And now, Biles has proved once again why she earned the title of GOAT. The star gymnast shone brightly at the recent World Championships in Antwerp, where she swooped four golds and created history once again. But preparing for the stage was not an easy feat. In an interview with Porter Magazine, she revealed how she approached the challenge.

“My team and I had to do things differently compared to how we’ve trained before. At first, it was going into the gym just to play, to see if I could still twist.”

Dipping her toes into the sport seemed to do the trick. Biles tried being intentional with her moves just to test the waters of how ready she was. The journey from hiatus back to the bars was not quite straightforward, but the gymnast had some strong tools to cope this time.

“Through it all, my mental health has been a priority; I’ve been keeping up with my weekly therapy and I’m proud of that.”

A conversation even revealed how the champion’s coach, Laurent Landi, coaxed her into considering the international stage again. While Biles would be persistent and not think a lot about it, she eventually relented and aced the championships. So, what lies next for the gymnastics hero?

Simone Biles’ Paris appearance is a future in making

After countless interviews where she managed to more or less take the question lightly, Biles finally came clean with her plan for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Training has been in full swing, and to fans’ delight, the champion has confirmed her hopes for the best.

She admitted that while she was a bundle of nerves thinking about the competition, she was definitely pushing through with zeal. Having advocated for the mental health of sportspeople and encouraged professional help, the Paris Olympics 2024 might just witness a new version of Simone Biles promising a fresh restart.