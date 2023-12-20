“I Freak Out a Little”: Simone Biles Admits 2024 Has a Lot in Store for Her Ahead of Paris Olympics

Simone Biles‘ performances at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics have both gone down in history for different reasons. In both situations, however, the GOAT gained immense respect. The Rio Olympics saw the emergence of a new Olympic hero in her form, whereas the Tokyo Olympics witnessed how crumbling stage pressure could be. Amidst this, Biles now prepares for another showdown.

Advertisement

In conversation with Porter, Biles sat down to reflect on her career, her decisions, and what’s in store for next year. With a successful comeback in Antwerp and preparation for the upcoming Olympics in full swing, the gymnast seems all geared up.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvm9BQkrIq8/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

The gymnast has had an eventful 2023 so far. From marrying her longtime love, NFL star Jonathan Owens, to making an acquaintance with the bars and beams again, Biles is living her life. The focus for this year seems to be counting her blessings and keeping her friends and family close.

“It’s exciting to be more present in my siblings’ lives. I’ve gotten to take a step back, to enjoy it, and to not worry about people having to work around my training schedule. My life has become so much more collaborative and balanced.”

However, to address the elephant in the room, the gymnast comes clean on her approach to the Paris Olympics. It turns out she’s equal parts nervous and excited.

“Although I freak out a little at the beginning of every Olympic cycle, I’ll have to remind myself that I’m fine when the clock hits 2024.”

Having battled ‘twisties’ and performance pressure, Biles has finally gotten back on stage, preparing for more. The World Championships were already a hit among fans, and the world can’t wait to see more such glimpses.

Advertisement

Amidst prep stress, Simone Biles takes the time to unwind

Unfortunately for the Olympian, she’s currently on a long-distance with Owens owing to his season with the Green Bay Packers. However, this has resulted in a lot of travel and appearances at football matches. Since Biles takes immense joy in supporting her husband, she makes sure to go all out with her cheerleading.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C0celAeuiy2/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Currently, with holidays in tow, the gymnast confessed how all she wanted for Christmas was quality time with her husband. Spending the festival with family and her dogs is currently on top of Biles’ wish list, and hopefully, she gets to celebrate and welcome the cozy season.