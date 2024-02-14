Where Did Simone Biles Go to School and Other FAQs About the Olympic Gymnast’s Life

Simone Biles has had one of the most impressive records throughout her gymnastics career. The 26-year-old proved to the world that one didn’t need a cushy life to make it big. Beginning at a young age, Biles’ legacy in the sport has made her the most decorated gymnast across the globe.

Life wasn’t easy for the Olympic star. Born to a mother struggling with addiction issues, she adapted herself to various changes in her life. When gymnastics happened, she found her home and quickly became a prodigy. After a hiatus following mental health concerns, the icon is finally back and hoping for the best.

At what age did Simone Biles start gymnastics?

Biles began gymnastics at the age of 6. She discovered the sport during a field trip and began mimicking senior gymnasts until the coaches invited her to try it out.

What happened to Biles’ mother?

The gymnast’s biological mother, Shanon Biles, struggled with substance addiction. The concerns grew when neighbors found Simone and her three siblings playing by themselves in the yard, unsupervised. After CPS intervened, the kids were sent into foster care while their mother worked on her issues.

What happened to Biles and her siblings in foster care?

After moving from one foster home to another, Simone and her siblings were eventually adopted by their maternal family. The eldest kids went to their grand-aunt while Simone and the youngest child, Adria, went with their maternal grandparents.

Who are Simone Biles’ parents?

Nellie and Ronald Biles were Simone’s grandparents before they adopted her and her sister. Since then, Simone and Adria Biles have always called them their mother and father, and they have lived like a happy family.

Who is Simone Biles’ husband?

Biles began dating NFL safety Jonathan Owens sometime in 2020. The couple recently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

Where did Simone Biles go to school?

The gymnast attended Benfer Elementary School in Harris County, Texas. Later, Biles switched from public school to homeschooling to aid her intense training hours.

Where did Biles go to college?

After high school, the gymnast verbally committed to UCLA sometime in 2015. She even planned to defer her enrollment for the Rio Olympics in 2016. However, she later announced that she would forfeit her admission to turn professional.

When did the gymnast win her first Olympic gold?

In 2016, the Summer Olympics in Rio witnessed history. Biles not only won her first gold in the team event but also became the only gymnast for Team USA to compete in all four events in the final.

How many Olympic medals does Simone Biles have?

Biles has a total of seven Olympic medals: four gold, one silver, and two bronze.

Why did Biles take a break?

During the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, Biles suffered from a case of ‘twisties’, where gymnasts lose their mind-body coordination mid-air. This condition often causes serious injuries and affects one’s mental well-being. Therefore, the icon decided to take a break from the sport and walked away from the Olympics then and there.

How many gymnastics moves are named after Simone Biles?

Having earned the title of the most decorated gymnast in the world, Simone has five gymnastics moves named after her: Biles (6.0) (vault), Biles II (6.4) (vault), Biles (H) (balance beam), Biles (G) (floor exercise), and Biles II (J) (floor exercise).

Biles is the GOAT of gymnastics for a reason. With her recent return to the international stage, fans are now demanding more of her competitive spirit. While the question of whether or not she’ll be a part of the Olympic team in Paris hangs in the air, enthusiasts are hopeful.