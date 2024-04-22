Dr. Peter Attia Unveils the Stark Realities Behind Seeking Testosterone Replacement Therapy

One of the most common concerns in the fitness and bodybuilding world is the intake of testosterone among athletes. Being one of the highly debated hormones, many allegedly botched cases have created some fear. However, Dr. Peter Attia recently sat down with Chris Williamson to talk about the subject and discuss its pros and cons.

All testosterone-based therapy is not always sought in controversial ways. The duo decided to divide the subject into two scenarios – testosterone replacement therapy by licensed physicians versus enhancers obtained from bad sources.

In the case of testosterone replacement therapy obtained by an appropriate physician, some of the common fears among enthusiasts stem from the idea that it causes prostate cancer or cardiovascular issues. Dr. Attia assured that studies on testosterone’s links with prostate cancer didn’t necessarily hint at initiation. It, however, suggested that it might feed an existing case.

On the other hand, the enhancer’s link with cardiovascular diseases was a bit more nuanced and complicated. The popular Traverse study on TRT established that low doses of the hormone didn’t trigger heart diseases. However, Dr. Attia pointed out a flaw in the study, which he felt created a loophole in concluding.

“It’s possible the Traverse trial only answered the question…does testosterone ‘light’ replacement therapy increase the risk of cardiovascular disease? And I think there we can say the answer is probably no…”

Talking about the bad side of seeking TRT, one of the primary concerns that Dr Attia voiced was the lack of regulation in doses in dubious clinics. This situation not only gives room for chances of contracting health conditions but also makes it difficult to find solutions due to a lack of dosage data.

“Everything goes out the window with what I said earlier. Now can I say that that doesn’t increase the risk of prostate cancer initiation? I can’t say that because I don’t have the data. Can I really say that doesn’t increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases? No I can’t!”

TRT can be handy for various reasons that go beyond the fitness world. However, appropriate administration from a physician is necessary to understand the true risks and downsides it comes with.

Dr. Peter Attia expressed disdain for another enhancer

Those who sought TRT and its benefits sometimes come with one more ‘medicinal’ drug, called the five-alpha reductase inhibitor. While it helps stop gynecomastia and hair loss in consumers, Dr. Attia wasn’t a huge fan of either. He remarked that if the goal was solely to prevent hair loss, there were better approaches.

The five-alpha reductase inhibitor consists of two elements – finasteride and dutasteride. The former often led to a risk of inducing a syndrome that caused irreversible damage, such as permanent loss of libido. Taking TRT and subsequent enhancers may present many possibilities and consequences, and therefore, medical professionals like Dr. Attia help guide young enthusiasts.