“Diabetes…Now 11.4% of America”: Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman Reveals Shocking Truth About Ultra-Processed Foods With Popular Endocrinologist

Obesity is one of the most commonly talked-about subjects across the world, especially in America. Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman weighed in on the subject and mulled over the causes and consequences of obesity. And while the subject is the result of many underlying issues, some of the root causes were quite astonishing.

In a conversation with Dr. Robert Lustig, a popular endocrinologist, the duo drew a chart that included a wide variety of issues arising from and within obesity. And the resulting observations were quite eye-popping. They analyzed the food we consumed and how much of it was beneficial. They also talked about the real role of insulin and how one should approach weight loss.

The first demon that the pair addressed was the rise of diabetic cases across the country. Diabetes was a concern almost all across the world, but America in particular witnessed a concerning rise. The presence of high-fructose food items, combined with the prevalence of trans fats across various dishes, contributed to this.

“Let’s talk about the metabolic health issue itself. Okay, the fact is that diabetes is now 11.4% of America… 20 years ago, it was about 8%.”

The rise in this condition, combined with the abundance of ultra-processed foods in groceries, has a lot to do with underlying health issues. Food, technically, is defined as something that contributes to the growth or burning of an organism. However, according to Dr. Lustig, a major portion of the grocery stores did not offer such functions.

“I just showed you that sugar, which is the marker of ultra-processed food, and 73% of the items in the grocery store are spiked with sugar inhibits. Burning it inhibits those three enzymes involved in mitochondrial function.”

Ultra-processed foods also, consecutively, inhibit growth in the human body. If a major chunk of what one purchases is not even contributing to the body’s well-being, it might lead to long-term issues. However, Dr. Lustig states that the real indicator one should be looking out for is insulin. The fall of insulin is the key to not only weight loss but also to the start of a chain reaction that leads to a healthier hormone balance overall.

What do Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Robert Lustig think about counting calories?

In an earlier segment related to weight loss and health management, the duo spoke about how calorie tracking isn’t a reliable indicator. The amount of calories consumed is always going to be distributed between what goes to the consumer and what goes to the gut biome.

One must also be cognizant of the kinds of fats that exist in the culinary world. The body never breaks down good fats due to their contribution to brain and heart health. Meanwhile, the body cannot break down bad fats, like trans fats, due to their molecular structure. And these are bound to cause big troubles to one’s health. Being aware of what one consumes is extremely important, and while it might get overwhelming, Huberman is there to help.