mobile app bar

Dr. Peter Attia Sheds Light on How “Workaholism and Perfectionism” Might Be the Most Dangerous Addictions in the World

Rahul Goutam Hoom
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dr. Peter Attia Sheds Light on How “Workaholism and Perfectionism” Might Be the Most Dangerous Addictions in the World

Credits: Andrew Huberman’s official X account

The list of addictions will go on forever if an individual begins to count. Addiction is awful, but workaholism and perfectionism are on other levels, according to Ryan Holiday and Dr. Peter Attia who explained in a Daily Stoic video on YouTube.

The podcast uploaded on YT focused on many topics before jumping into the major one. Ryan Holiday addresses the topic of perfectionism concerning a certain demographic. Those in this category tend to be the most renowned and prosperous members of society, the ones who have done a great deal to establish their own empires.

But after Ryan explained perfectionism, he got to the point where he showed how these people’s prosperity became their hell. After accomplishing so much, he goes on to say that they can’t halt this upward trend of success.

This perfectionism is similar to falling into an addiction, as per Dr. Peter Attia. He further adds his insight on this:

“It’s such a remarkable addiction. Workaholism and perfectionism might be the most dangerous addictions out there because they’re so rewarded externally.”

To illustrate his point, Dr. Attia used gambling as an example. He talks about how the addict receives a rush of dopamine whenever they engage in this activity. According to Dr. Attia, there is very little probability that anybody recognizes the individual’s struggles, even if perfectionism offers great rewards.

A person’s whole personality would be projected as an outcome of their addiction, he says. He also talks about further negative impacts:

“Any attempt to address it becomes frankly an attack on who you believe you might be. Like if I’m not this, what am I?”

View on Website

Dr. Peter Attia and Dr. Stuart McGill emphasize performance training for old age

Everyone will reach old age at some point. However, a lot of discomfort is inevitable as a result of one’s own body diminishing with age. Dr. Peter Attia and Dr. Stuart McGill recognized that this age group often struggles with mobility and flexibility. However, both of the doctors highlighted the importance of performance training.

One of Dr. McGill’s clients was complaining about age-related problems, so he recommended performance training, which consisted of light exercises. These light exercises benefit elderly people in many ways, including strength enhancement and posture fixing.

Post Edited By:Brandon Gabriel Isaacs

About the author

Rahul Goutam Hoom

Rahul Goutam Hoom

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul is a US Sports Journalist at The SportsRush. Since 2022, he has covered many American sporting events, including the Kentucky Derby and other important events. Rahul's skill sets begins with the lightning-fast skating of Connor McDavid and continues with the unique surfing stints of Jamie O'Brien. When he is not busy penning excellent pieces for his readers, you can find him glued to his gaming laptop, either ranking up in Valorant or taking a shot at Honkai Star Rail.

Read more from Rahul Goutam Hoom

Share this article

Don’t miss these