Discovering the Superhuman Protocol: Biologist Gary Brecka’s Solution for UFC CEO Dana White’s Ailments

The health and wellness field has grown by leaps and bounds, with various celebrities investing in it and trying out various approaches. UFC CEO Dana White is one such public figure whose health journey has been nothing short of an inspiration. From struggling to keep up with basic physical health to following a strict routine to maintain his shape, he’s come a long way, thanks to Gary Brecka and his superhuman protocol. In his recent YouTube video, White walked his fans through all of the equipment that he used as a part of the protocol and how it helped him recover.

The video featured some lavish equipment in his office, followed by an entire gym that White built from scratch. In total, Brecka’s protocol consisted of four components:

PEMF Pad

Cold Plunge tub

Red light therapy

Oxygen therapy

PEMF Pad

The abbreviation stands for Pulse Electro-Magnetic Field Pad. This equipment is supposed to mimic the Earth’s magnetic charge and a small amount of electric current. Since the potency is mild, individuals usually face this exposure without any dire consequences. White revealed how he had the same setup on his bed and used it in the morning upon waking up.

Cold Plunge tub

This equipment is a temperature-regulated tub of cold water, generally used for a wide variety of benefits. Both White and Brecka swore by its positives and revealed how it has been an addicting habit for a while. The former maintains a temperature of about 50°F for his benefit. Calling it a “drug of choice,” Brecka revealed how the activity affects insulin levels, releases endorphins and dopamine, and elevates metabolism.

Red Light therapy

One of the popular recovery methods recommended by health and wellness experts across the globe, red light therapy, has been floating around the internet for a while. It involves a bed with a dome full of infrared light. This form of therapy is popular for reducing inflammation, improving eyesight and skin quality, and boosting metabolism. White lays in his red light therapy bed for about 20 minutes, and Brecka recommends about the same time twice or three times a week.

Oxygen therapy

White flaunted his EWOT machine, a contraption with a basic treadmill-like structure attached to an oxygen concentrator. The idea is that oxygen enables repair and regeneration in the body. The machine concentrates normal air-level oxygen content for up to 93–95%, and the light exercise from the treadmill creates an appropriate amount of profusion pressure. White usually uses it as a repair mechanism where he mildly jogs for about 3 minutes, performs intense exercises for about 30 seconds, reverts to 3 minutes of walking, and continues the cycle before finishing with oxygen therapy.

The Superhuman Protocol has been one of the most integral additions to the UFC CEO’s daily routine. Even before the 12 weeks that Brecka had asked him to dedicate to the plan, White had already begun witnessing positive changes in his physical health. Since then, he has been a huge supporter of the protocol, crediting Brecka for changing his life.