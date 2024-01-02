“Doesn’t Mean as Much as Wavelength”: Dr. Andrew Huberman Reveals the Secrets to Red Light Therapy for Coping With Limited Morning Light

Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman has often highly spoken of light therapy and its benefits. The simple idea is to get at least 5-10 minutes of sunlight early in the morning to reap fruits in the form of increased cortisol. This, in turn, helps to boost the immune system, metabolism, and ability to focus.

However, in a recent AMA session, a fan approached Dr. Huberman for advice on locations lacking sunlight. In particular, places like the Northern Regions, where one might experience days where it’s too dull or cold to go outside. To this, the neuroscientist had a detailed alternative route prepared.

According to Dr. Huberman, places with little to no access to sunlight can still reap the benefits of light therapy. This can be done with the help of red lights. The neuroscientist recommended medical-grade red light panels that contained infrared rays suited to penetrate through tissues.

“To a biologist, red doesn’t mean as much as the wavelength of light. So wavelengths in like the 650-800 nanometers is what we’re talking about.”

The benefits of red light therapy are quite similar to the ones gained by sunlight. While it won’t be the perfect substitute, Dr. Huberman believes that it can come quite close to offering a cortisol release associated with the morning sun.

“Viewing red lights at a distance of about 18 inches or so in the morning for people who are over 40…that can offset some of the age-related reductions in mitochondrial function and vision loss.”

But what if one does not have access to red light? Dr. Huberman says any bright artificial light, switched on for a couple of minutes, could also help mimic some of the effects. In the end, one would need to make do with what they have.

Another alternative that the neuroscientist suggested, that doesn’t involve any form of light but could increase the adrenaline and dopamine levels, is a cold shower.

Dr. Andrew Huberman talks cold showers and bright night lights

Just like their role in waking a human up, lights are also responsible for instilling a process leading to sleep. Towards dusk, Dr. Huberman suggests tapering down the levels of cortisol, adrenaline, and other neurochemicals. While a slight increase is unavoidable, it is not necessary to venture out while hiding one’s eyes behind a pair of sunglasses.

Similarly, in case no light is available during the break of dawn, the neuroscientist swore by cold showers. This, however, should only be considered if it doesn’t send one into a state of panic. Light therapy works wonders, and there are always substitutes available. What’s important is to keep those principles in mind and reap the most benefits.