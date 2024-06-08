Layne Norton Once Revealed the Ideal Approach, Sources and Benefits of Fiber on Dr. Peter Attia’s Podcast

In the fitness industry, there are several options available for those looking to follow a proper diet. There are also various expert recommendations, as everyone has their preferred dietary regimen, which may include vitamin-, protein-, and fiber-rich meals. However, all of these options can be confusing for someone new to their fitness journey, but Dr. Peter Attia has always helped his followers by sharing his observations on these food habits.

In 2022, he was joined on YouTube’s The Peter Attia Drive Podcast by Layne Norton, a physique instructor, natural bodybuilder, and powerlifter. Dr. Attia was curious about Norton’s fiber consumption.

The bodybuilder also promptly responded to the host, citing riced cauliflower, broccoli, and apples as the best fiber-intake foods. However, if fruits such as apples are unavailable, berries can be used as an alternative. Aside from all these fiber-rich dietary choices, Norton has a favorite among them, as he states:

“People gonna laugh and be judgmental…I love popcorn. So, popcorn actually is pretty darn high fiber.”

Dr. Peter Attia did not laugh at his choice; instead, he had a curious question about whether popcorn had more fiber than corn itself. Norton wasn’t sure about this, but he confirmed that eating popcorn makes him feel full, which is why he always ate it before any type of bodybuilding competition because it helped him control his hunger.

He even emphasizes that with just 50 grams of popcorn, an individual can acquire approximately 6–10 grams of fiber; however, this also depends on the brand used. Norton also highlights the benefits of fiber, saying:

“The effect in fiber, at least in terms of cardiovascular disease, cancer it is a very consistent effect.”

Norton is confident based on the studies that are available currently, as fiber can help reduce the risk of numerous chronic diseases. However, these two fitness professionals are not the only ones who have recognized the benefits of fiber; a seven-time Mr. Olympia has also taken notice.

Just like Dr. Peter Attia, Arnold Schwarzenegger shows interest in a certain fiber-rich food

Due to the abundance of nutritional options, Arnold Schwarzenegger once came across a prevalent misperception about bread. Even if the food is obtained by baking, some fitness fanatics consider it a bad alternative. However, the seven-time Mr. Olympia argues in his newsletter that eating fiber-rich bread allows people to eat less, stay fuller, and even balance their blood sugar levels.

The bodybuilder also describes a study that focused on two unique groups with varied dietary habits. The results favored individuals who ate fiber-rich bread, as they had lower glucose and insulin levels and healthier blood sugar. Schwarzenegger emphasizes the study’s major finding, which is that fiber consumption made people feel like they were getting enough food, despite the fact that they were eating fewer calories.