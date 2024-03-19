Dr. Andrew Huberman Unveils Two ‘Science-Supported’ Solutions for Stress Management

Stress is a common concern for many since it manifests in various forms. Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman recently revealed how one could manage stress using a scientific approach. He took to both X and Instagram to share the two techniques according to him.

Many, including Dr. Huberman, believe stress negatively affects an individual’s overall health, happiness, and sleep patterns. Apart from physically manifesting itself, it also causes mental distress and could kickstart a chain of detrimental reactions in the brain. Therefore, it is crucial to manage stress in efficient ways.

Dr. Huberman recommends two solutions to this conundrum:

Real-time stress control Raise your stress threshold

The first technique indicates a short-term instant approach to provide comfort right then and there. The real-time stress control technique is meant to provide immediate relief that buys you some time to deal with the current on-goings.

Dr. Huberman notes that the method to control stress in real time involves performing a physiological sigh. Here, an individual has to vigorously and deeply inhale through the nose till they feel their lungs are full. This task should be followed by a sharp inhale for some more air immediately. Once that’s done, the individual can exhale completely, till they feel their lungs are empty.

The second scientific way to manage stress is by increasing an individual’s limits of withstanding it. This technique is adjacent to a long-term solution where once the threshold increases, an individual’s capacity to get through a certain level of stress also gets reinforced.

“Use (safe!) deliberate cold exposure or any other reliable way to safely & quickly increase your adrenaline levels, while also controlling your mental focus. This takes practice but you’ll progress quickly.”

Stress management comes with many techniques that could potentially curb the unfavorable effects on the body. However, navigating through those techniques presents a steep learning curve.

Dr. Andrew Huberman reveals stress management could help manage pain

Chronic pain sufferers need to keep a close check on their stress levels. While they can manage their pain during the daytime, nighttime sleep requires a relaxed mental state. Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Sean Mackey spoke about this in the neuroscientist’s podcast about pain management.

One of the key tools offered by Dr. Mackey is to induce good quality sleep at night. Dr. Mackey recommended mindfulness-based stress reduction to ensure good-quality sleep and efficient pain management. This method helps ease and accept the pain without adding value to it.