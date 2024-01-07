“It’s a Conqueror's Mindset...": David Goggins Joins Hands With Andrew Huberman in Explaining What It Takes to Be Great

Achieving greatness is no easy task, and probably no one knows it better than the American runner David Goggins. Goggins was recently seen on Dr. Andrew Huberman’s podcast, What it Takes to Be Great.

Goggins was open about his thoughts in the interview with Huberman and shared his experiences. He says that people have misconceptions and misunderstandings about him. Goggins was not among the brightest of learners and had twisted and messed up genetics.

The retired Navy SEAL, while speaking to Andrew Huberman emotionally stated that he likes to keep things real. Even while writing books, he puts himself in a position where he questions himself. This way, people will be able to understand Goggins and the psychotic brain he has developed.

“The most frustrating thing in the world for me is when normal people judge a man like myself on what it really takes to extract greatness from nothing. It takes every bit of who you are if you choose that route.”

He also stated that through those tough times, he used to sit with Jennifer (his fiancée) and write down things people can use in their lives, like “Perform without purpose, callous your mind, armor your mind, the cookie jar, the accountability mirror.” Goggins has always been a man of discipline and has followed the rules he created for himself.

The accomplished ultramarathoner never went off the path and ensured to figure out a way when life threw obstacle after obstacle at him. The man who had a challenging childhood knew what greatness meant, how it was to be achieved, and how he ensured never to let himself down but to achieve glory.

“It’s a conqueror’s mindset, and very few people, if any, can really understand what that is. I’m almost 50, and I’ve been this way for almost 30 years.”

Further in the interview, Goggins also explained his reasons as to why he hated social media. He was never an enthusiast of social media with the way people used to treat him. For all his achievements, people forced him to get on social media, but Goggins always hated the fact of being on it and considered it poison.

Goggins was someone who had to do things on his own to reach where he is right now. The hard work and dedication he put in have proven to be fruitful for the ex-Navy SEAL. The influential public speaker, through all his mental toughness, has been a true inspiration and has achieved the point of how to be great. But it did not come easy, and he spoke about how he was mocked for being overweight.

David Goggins reflects on his weight loss journey and combating self-doubt with Andrew Huberman

Goggins’s journey through overcoming all odds in life through his mental toughness is an inspiration for many. The former Navy SEAL and author has helped many others through his weight transformation journey. Drawing parallels from his own life, Goggins urges people not to give in to their moments of weakness and self-doubt and rather see those as opportunities to grow and advance further.

“You don’t have to let your doubt into the cockpit! You can tolerate doubt as a backseat driver, but if you put doubt in the pilot’s seat, defeat is guaranteed. Remembering that you’ve been through difficulties before and have always survived to fight again shifts the conversation in your head. It will allow you to control and manage doubt and keep you focused on taking each and every step necessary to achieve the task at hand.”

The athlete shares how people can only go beyond their limited mindset if they pay attention to their inner voice.

“That’s what people don’t do enough of. They don’t listen to their journey. They listen to everybody else’s s*t. Before you know it, I’m crazy. But if I’m so f***ng crazy, why am I so successful?”

Goggins talked about the enduring experience of losing 100 pounds and credited his willpower and dedication to achieving that feat. Throughout his life, he has shown how an unstoppable, rigorous discipline can help change one’s life. Goggins concluded that it is not about overnight successes or flashes of excellence but periods of repeatable habits.