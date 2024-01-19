Dr. Andrew Huberman Reveals the Most Efficient, Yet Brutal Way to “Increase Your Cardiovascular Output”

High-intensity interval training comes with many advantages. Neuroscientist Andrew Huberman vouches for this level of training, as it significantly helps increase the heart rate to at least 80% of one’s maximum heart rate, which helps in reducing weight and provides other benefits as well. However, Huberman, in a recent video on Huberman Lab Clips, speaks about ‘The “Sugar Kane” Workout: Build Your VO2 Max,’ as a replacement for high-intensity training.

The Sugar Kane workout was named after expert trainer Kenny Kane, who believes this is one of the “most efficient yet brutal ways to increase your cardiovascular output.” It is a type of protocol that one would incorporate just once a week and not every week as a substitute for high-intensity interval training. This routine involves any form of exercise that you can do at high intensity but also safely.

Huberman mentions that the exact exercise form is unimportant as it differs for each individual. For most, it can be running; for others, rowing; and for some, cycling. However, generating a lot of intensity while training is what’s important. So, you’re going to be doing some sprint-like work, although not all-out sprints, except in the final round. But while performing a movement at high intensity, we need to ensure that we select a movement that does not cause us any injury.

Dr. Andrew Huberman states that the Sugar Kane training consists of three rounds. The training is focused on getting your body temperature ready by doing a warm-up for three to five minutes, like jogging, jumping jacks, or skipping ropes. And once the required temperature of the body is achieved, we can start doing the high-intensity work. Before starting, ensure to set a timer for two minutes. In round one of the workout, take two minutes and go the maximum distance you can in those two minutes. Run the maximum distance or cycle the maximum distance that you can for two minutes. In Huberman’s case, he selects running.

“Whatever you select, you’re going to do that as far and as fast as you can for two minutes. So depending on the movement and depending on your level of fitness.”

He then says, while doing this workout, mark that distance down in your mind on your phone or a piece of paper. Once you have completed the first round, rest for two minutes. Then, in round two, you’re going to go the same distance that you did in round one. But in round two, for most people, it might take longer to cover the same distance. Markdown however long round two took you to complete as well, and then rest for another two minutes.

“Chances are, if you did the best you could in round one, you were at maximum output for the first two minutes, that in round two it’s going to take you longer than two minutes to travel that equivalent distance. However, there is the possibility that it will take you less time, but for most people, it’s going to take you more time.”

When coming to round three, it is best to go all out as fast and as safely as possible. But, for the same duration as you did in round two, aim to go at least as far as you went in round one, and continue safely until you complete the duration. Once you complete all three rounds, he suggests doing any type of cool-down instead of flopping down. Walking around the lawn until you catch your breath is the best form of recovery.

“The reason I like the Sugar Kane as a tool that one implements once every say two to four weeks as a replacement for one’s typical high-intensity interval training is severalfold. If you provide the right intensity in round one, round two, and round three, it is sure to elevate your heart rate substantially.”

Therefore, Andrew Huberman says that doing this activity improves your VO2 max. This is correlated with all sorts of important metrics related to health, performance, and lifespan. This training method is intense, but it is also fun in a way, as you are competing with yourself. Especially when performing a movement that you can safely perform at maximum speed. Recently, during another session, Huberman shared the secret to his amazing fitness and routine.

Andrew Huberman shares his workout routine and the two most important things for a good physique

Dr. Huberman has gained quite a bit of momentum for his contributions to offering science-backed hacks for everyday life. In a recent podcast, he discussed his workout regime. His routine includes the likes of hiking, jogging, cycling, or traditional machine training, performed across the week.

“The way I’ve arranged it, every body part gets hit twice. Once directly, once indirectly, and the cardiovascular training covers all bases.”

He has drawn up a well-laid plan for his routine. His Sundays are for long walks, Mondays for legs, Tuesdays off, Wednesdays and Thursdays for upper body, and short runs. While his schedule looks tight, the real deal is the conviction with which he does it. He sticks to the routine even if he misses a day. He concluded by adding that good sleep and appetite are necessary for a better physique.