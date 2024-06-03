Dr. Peter Attia Reveals Why HIIT Is the Best Way to Improve VO2 Max

In the world of health and fitness, one is always on the lookout for efficient ways to increase the benefits of exercise. Dr. Peter Attia has focused quite a lot on this subject along with longevity and he recently spoke about the link between HIIT and increasing VO2 max.

HIIT, or High-Intensity Interval Training, is performing short sections of explosive exercise, making the training intense with bouts of rest. According to the Canadian physician, going from zone 2 aerobics to the peak of maximizing oxygen intake during exertion is a tough but fulfilling journey in itself.

He visualized a pyramid that depicted the VO2 max levels of an individual, where the zone 2 exercises constituted the base while VO2 max occupied the tip on the top. The idea was to maintain a leveled volume across this triangle such that the base wasn’t too wide or the top wasn’t too narrow.

The purpose of HIIT, as Dr. Attia described, is to put the practicing individual in the maximum aerobic training zone. However, given its effects and the way the intensity works with the recovery periods, HIIT also ends up providing anaerobic training.

“HIIT, if done correctly, is going to be the most efficient way to increase your VO2 max.”

Keeping the pyramid in mind, Dr. Attia explained that the goal was to achieve the maximum output possible. Furthermore, this area needed an expansion if one wanted to get better VO2 max levels.

“We don’t want a triangle that has a very very very wide base with a teeny tiny peak. So that’s great aerobic capacity, no top end, aerobic gear.”

HIIT could be the next best thing to improve one’s VO2 max, which is an important indicator for individuals. Since his focus lies on longevity as a subject, Dr. Attia once even made a bold claim about the indicator being one of the most reliable ones out there.

Dr. Peter Attia guaranteed VO2 Max’s efficiency as a lifespan determinant

An individual whose lifestyle may include several habits, illnesses, and choices can greatly benefit from finding out and improving their VO2 max. According to Dr. Attia, it could even measure one’s lifespan and improve their life quality.

Since the indicator determines the amount of oxygen in the blood and how much of it is retained, it can affect one’s health and ability to ward off illnesses. Dr. Attia even called it the ‘Holy Grail’ metric of one’s lifespan, whose improvement could prove to be advantageous to one’s well-being.