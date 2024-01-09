“Hard Work Looks Horrible…”: David Goggins Explains in In-Depth How to Create Your Own Motivation on Andrew Huberman’s Show

David Goggins is no newcomer when it comes to achieving greatness, success, or motivating others. The former US Navy Seal and endurance athlete has yet again come up with a powerful message for his followers on the podcast with Dr. Andrew Huberman on How to Create Your Own Motivation.

Advertisement

Motivation can give you that extra push to get something done, but it doesn’t always come when required. One of the key factors that drives motivation and leadership is having a clear sense of your purpose, vision, and values. Why do you do what you do? What impact do you want to have? What matters most to you? These are the questions that need to be answered the most. Goggins has motivated millions of people to challenge themselves through his videos and books.

During the interview with Andrew Huberman, Goggins stated that he used to look up to characters like Rocky, Barnes, Elias from Platoon, and Jack from A Few Good Men when he was younger. Although they were characters, he looked up to them and liked them. The ex-navy SEAL man thought that he had nothing compared to these characters. But that is what life does to you when you grow up without role models.

Advertisement

Further in the interview, Goggins mentioned that following discipline is the most important thing. “Everybody has the ability to do it, but they just don’t want to.” One of the biggest challenges to meeting any goal, whether it be related to productivity, waking up early, changing a habit, exercising, or just becoming happier, is not having enough will to do it. And willpower or motivation does not come easy; it is a process of hard work.

“Hard work looks horrible. It’s not motivating. It looks like a man being stuck in a fu**ing dungeon, and there’s no way fu**ing way out. But you had the fu**ing key. But you refuse to use it. And that’s nothing motivating about that.”

During his younger days, David Goggins was not mentally strong and had faced the harsh realities of life. However, the ultramarathoner kept pushing himself to do better and motivated himself to be who he is now—both happy and successful. Later, Goggins spilled some lesser-known facts on how there is no magic pill to success.

David Goggins made it clear that he lives by one rule: There’s no magic pill or magic potion to success

David Goggins has always been at the forefront of influential figures who have boldly pushed the boundaries and achieved greatness. As someone who believes the grind is the way to greatness, he believes there’s no magic pill to success. In the podcast, he opened up about his thoughts on the same. The endurance athlete now guides others through his experience with some tough statements.

Advertisement

“No passion, no discipline, no motivation. All these words, I hate people, I hate… That’s so many people f***ing use these words now, cause it’s watered.”

Goggins shared that people never share their real side and try to hide it. He also added that people have no passion or motivation for anything these days. He used his example to convey how he turned his life around with motivation and mental strength. To him, success comes only when you push yourself.

Hence, if you’re trying to be successful, make sure you have clear and manageable goals so you can maintain your motivation throughout the process. If you can stick with a goal for long enough, you’ll almost always get there eventually. As Goggins states, it just takes patience and motivation.