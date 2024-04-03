Gary Brecka Revealed Insane Ability to Predict One’s Lifespan With a Simple List of Parameters

Gary Brecka has taken the internet by storm with his Superhuman Protocol. His forte has majorly been wellness tips and addressing medical problems at a grassroots level backed by science. Yet, he recently revealed a jaw-dropping fact about himself on mental coach Jay Shetty’s podcast – he could predict anybody’s lifespan.

Advertisement

Brecka’s way of beginning any form of health plan for his clients starts with a detailed medical history and blood work. This information helps identify any underlying issues or deficiencies and get a comprehensive look into the client’s genetic data.

However, Brecka revealed that he doesn’t come to know about one’s lifespan by genetic and medical history alone. His background as a large life insurance company associate helped him derive demographic data of stakeholders as well. This data not only included one’s social and financial background but also contained a large pool of information about millions of deceased stakeholders’ reasons for death and health conditions.

Advertisement

While it is difficult to predict an individual’s lifespan with just their medical records, adding their demographic data and family records and juxtaposing them with the consolidated data of many other people helps a lot. In fact, Brecka admitted that he could predict an individual’s onset, severity, and quickness of succumbing to a disease.

“The science of mortality is some of the most accurate science in the world. If you really boil it down to the sum of its components, you find that it’s predicting where the processes in the body that are running on parallel tracks will finally converge.”

Mostly, humans die due to the lack of oxygen to the brain or hypoxia. Brecka believes this portrays a significant curve as one could predict the results by looking at one’s hemoglobin count, nutrient deficiencies, hormone levels, and so on. Eventually, he realized that his career in big data insurance did not give him the satisfaction he desired.

“Majority of the reason why people are living healthier, happier, longer, and more fulfilling lives is because of… modifiable risk factors…simple changes that they could’ve made to their daily routine that would change…their lives.”

Nevertheless, Brecka now knows his purpose and has been helping many of his A-lister clientele transform their health one step at a time. Many of them have witnessed visible changes in their mental and physical health and shared their experiences with fans. One of them was UFC CEO Dana White.

Advertisement

Dana White promises about Gary Brecka and his ability to change lives

White had been in a medical turmoil when Brecka discovered that he showed all signs of metabolic syndrome. The UFC head sought help from various channels as he was plagued with increased insulin, triglycerides, abdomen fat, and many other issues. In the end, all it took was twelve weeks to witness a significant change.

In his podcast, White described his meeting with Brecka as something that clicked within a few weeks. With the help of the biohacker’s ‘Superhuman Protocol’, he was immediately able to improve his mental and physical health.