Gary Brecka Warns of the Dangers of Tap Water on Jay Shetty’s Podcast

Tap water contamination has been an area of debate for a long time in America. With a particular focus on fluoride addition, there is a lot of apprehension surrounding its consumption and safety measures. However, biologist Gary Brecka recently came out with a stern warning against drinking tap water in a conversation with Jay Shetty.

Fluoride is a neurotoxin and can be harmful when consumed in large amounts and with continued exposure. Brecka highlighted this fact as he talked about its ratio in tap water. Since most Americans resort to the regulated Municipal water supply for their needs, it could lead to widespread health problems if not curbed right away.

Speaking to Shetty about his views on tap water and why it was harmful, Brecka elaborated on his disdain for the subject. A firm believer in considering one’s body as a temple, he compared consuming something like tap water full of fluorides to allowing a thief to enter the temple.

While it is true that only large amounts of fluoride consumed in minuscule quantities over a long period could cause significant harm, Brecka points out that it wouldn’t take too long to reach that point. Generic toothpastes often contain fluorides to enhance oral health. But, it also ends up in the consumer micro-dosing on the poison along with their regular tap water intake. He also highlighted another observation.

“An interesting study that was published by the National Toxicology Program… what it found was in 52 of the 54 studies that they reviewed, and in nearly every municipality in America that had fluoridated water, they found an inverse relationship between IQ and fluoride.”

The use of fluoride in water is still debated. Brecka addressed the concerns of necessary amounts of the element in water for teeth health by counteracting it with alternatives. The real issue, however, was the government-suggested safe levels for the same.

“One of the challenges I find with a lot of government regulatory guidelines is that there are safe levels of Mercury, there are safe levels of fluoride, and there are safe levels of cyanide. But our bodies clear these at different levels.”

Brecka recommends using a good RO filter that is designed to remove microplastics as well. His filter also goes a step further and adds hydrogen for more benefits. He’s a big supporter of hydrogenated water and other wellness practices that aim at holistically healing the body from various harmful elements that could cause long-term trouble.

Gary Brecka reveals his tool to curb hyperthyroidism

Insulin levels in the body could go awry due to a wide variety of reasons. This results in diseases like diabetes and thyroid problems. However, Brecka recently talked about the path to solving hyperthyroidism in individuals with a few small changes.

Lifestyle choices happen one step at a time, where one changes certain aspects of their diet and workout to get their body functioning properly. He suggested including foods rich in selenium, zinc, and Omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce inflammation in a YouTube video. Mindfulness-based practices like yoga and meditation could also help with mental stress that might set hormones off.