“I Gasped…Was a Little Bit Deflated”: Dr. Andrew Huberman Reveals Some Simple Tricks to Clock in One’s Weekly Cardio for Healthy Living

It’s been long established that a healthy dose of cardio assists in maintaining good health on a long-term basis. Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman elaborated on this multiple times, listing the various benefits of different cardio workouts. However, one kind stands out and calls for the fitness icon’s attention.

Zone 2 cardio involves a certain set of exercises that require a basic endurance pace and a low-intensity impact. This includes jogging, brisk walking, cycling, and more. Dr. Huberman mulled over this during his conversation with Kinesiology professor Dr. Andy Galpin.

The weekly requirement for zone 2 cardio workouts generally ranges from 150 to 200 minutes. This could fit into a pre or post-workout ritual. It benefits cardiovascular health, cerebrovascular health, and more. The neuroscientist usually integrates his stipulated zone 2 cardio into his weekly plan.

However, due to a busy lifestyle, Dr. Huberman confessed to Dr. Galpin how he couldn’t reach even the lower side of the range for his weekly zone 2 cardio requirements. To this, the Kinesiology professor had some eye-opening insights.

“If you want to schedule zone two cardio and head out for a long Sunday jog or hike, terrific…If you want to schedule zone two cardio as two or more sessions on the treadmill or on the bike, great.”

Dr. Galpin, however, did not believe that Zone 2 cardio was classified as exercise. And the reason behind it wasn’t shocking or appalling. In fact, Dr. Huberman observed that the thought behind not including them made sense.

“I gasped, and then I was a little bit deflated. And then…he said, “First of all, zone two cardio is absolutely critical to our health… zone two cardio does not impede and, in fact, can enhance our other aspects of fitness.”

Activities as simple as taking groceries in and out, pacing around while talking over the phone, walking inside one’s office, and more constitute Zone 2 cardio. And these activities are easier to approach and perform.

Dr. Andrew Huberman lists other tools to combine with Zone 2 Cardio for maximum benefits

Apart from low-intensity exercises, the neuroscientist listed many other tools in the form of workout routines. These are the things he intended to talk about to maximize one’s fitness routine and get the most out of it.

One of the tools that stood out was strength training through low repetitions. With a range of 3-5 reps, Dr. Huberman believed that the body grew stronger and cardiovascular health improved by leaps and bounds. While there may be millions of techniques to get better and fitter, the neuroscientist’s goal was to spread the most optimal way out.