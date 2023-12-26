“Get Rid of the Sugar”: Popular Endocrinologist Unveils the Ultimate Tool to Improve Health Along With Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman

Where does one draw the line between various kinds of sugars in foods available outside? And how does one keep themselves fit in the simplest of ways? Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman recently joined hands with endocrinologist Dr. Robert Lustig to answer these questions. And while the solutions to these are logical, they might change perceptions of how we see different foods.

Advertisement

The duo sat down to talk about the various implications surrounding junk food and its ready availability in the market. Despite the apparent dangers surrounding different kinds of sugars, like fructose, it continues to be a prevalent ingredient. In such cases, how does one stay watchful, and what measures would be necessary to keep the body healthy?

Advertisement

The first concern that Dr. Lustig addresses is how one keeps themselves fit in general. The endocrinologist believed that two keys were integral to everyone’s good health and well-being. These involved sacrificing an ingredient present in almost every food item.

“Get rid of the sugar, period. That’s number one. Number two, go for a walk.”

The simple two-step routine to keep one healthy comes with incredible benefits. But, of course, it is not possible or logical to get rid of all forms of sugar. Here, Dr. Lustig is referring to ‘added sugars.’ These include sucrose, fructose, and other variants that generally go by the term ‘artificial sweeteners.’ But given how about 73% of an average American grocery store contains foods with either added sugars or undesirable ingredients, how does one determine how much of the added sugar is okay?

“If it says added sugars, that’s a good place to start. No greater than one teaspoon per serving. No greater than four gram per serving of added sugars. Anything greater than that, leave at the store.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C1E8JzsrA07/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Given how there is an unknown and a lot of sugar consumption in our diets, no wonder the percentage of diabetes cases has been on the rise. Dr. Huberman and Dr. Lustig addressed this in a separate segment as well.

Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Lustig yank the curtains off of ultra-processed foods and diabetes

In an alarming situation, the duo confirmed that diabetes is now affecting 11.4% of Americans. The issue goes beyond the consumption of sugars and junk food. Everything, in fact, boils down to the rise and fall of insulin in one’s body. Various foods result in different levels of insulin.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C0aEOaRvA2_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Dr. Lustig noted that most of the food available at the grocery store is so processed with sugar that one couldn’t even deem it as ‘food’. It doesn’t contribute to one’s growth or the process of burning. However, the key indicator that one needs to be mindful of in this situation is the insulin level. The aim is to reduce levels of insulin in order to help maintain a healthy hormone balance. And while it’s a challenge in itself, Dr. Huberman and Dr. Lustig’s tips should do the trick.