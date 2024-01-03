“It Just F****ng Sucks”: Dr. Andrew Huberman Teams Up With David Goggins to Reveal the Harsh Reality of Losing Weight

Weight-loss journeys may always look impressive, but they require immense strength and will to power through. David Goggins, a retired Navy SEAL, makes it a point to highlight the harsh reality behind being overweight and shedding 100s of pounds. In a conversation with neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman, Goggins slammed the expectation of sugarcoating situations in such cases.

Many weight-loss journeys depend on one’s mental strength to embark on something grueling. Goggins admits that one would face challenges at every turn when it comes to losing a considerable amount of weight. Yet, what’s the key to staying on track? The ultra-endurance athlete felt there was a need to go beyond one’s limits.

The conversation began with Dr. Huberman talking about a friend trying to shed a significant amount of weight while battling mental challenges. Tragically, he hasn’t seen tangible results despite years of effort. The neuroscientist felt he could use Goggins’ bold words to get back on track and witness some change.

“I think people like that think, ‘Well, it’s already hard. Why would I make it harder?’ Your message is a little different. And you have the life experience. You’ve been there.”

Goggins cut to the chase by confessing how he never sugarcoated such situations because he’d been there. Having once weighed around 300 pounds, the retired Navy SEAL pushed beyond his limits to lose about 100 pounds in three months. And the only key to it was that small spark of willpower that doesn’t die.

“There has to be something…because this isn’t a hack. This has to be in you. Something in you has to wake up. And usually, the only person that can wake it up is you.”

Goggins slammed in with the cold truth. One couldn’t think of changes unless they had the will to do so. And change demanded discomfort. From waking up early in the morning and going through rigorous training sessions to healing injuries and mental trauma, it would take immense mental strength.

“There’s no peace behind it. It sucks. It just f****ng sucks. And that’s the one thing; if I could teach anybody anything, it just f****ng sucks.”

Andrew Huberman talks about the power of will

Following the intense conversation about weight loss, Dr. Huberman agreed with Goggins’ principle that change needed a genuine intention. Circling back to his friend, who failed to see results after years of work, he believed that it was always a hit or miss when it came to assisting such personal journeys.

Dr. Huberman recalled how he once met someone addicted to substances until he helped him out, albeit in a fleeting moment. All it took was a couple of minutes of advice that changed the person’s trajectory. Goggins and Huberman concluded that the intention to change needed to emerge from the person himself. That will help them push through the toughest times.