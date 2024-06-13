Chris Bumstead Reveals His Morning Routine Exhibiting Dr. Andrew Huberman’s Popular Thoughts

Bodybuilders often have to adhere to strict schedules due to the nature of their sport and the competitions they take part in. Champions like Chris Bumstead have developed a tunnel vision that helps them focus entirely on their ultimate goal – the prestigious Mr. Olympia title. To get there, he must follow routines that help him up and make him healthier.

Recently, while documenting his back and biceps training, Bumstead revealed how he had been following some of the principles given by Dr. Andrew Huberman for an enhanced morning routine. These included sunlight exposure, blue light cancellation, and so on.

Greeting his audience and talking briefly about his plan for the day, Bumstead revealed how he had recently gotten hooked on Dr. Huberman’s observations and podcast episodes. His trainer, Justin King, pushed him to experience the benefits of sunlight and got credits for it in the video.

“Trying to get sunlight in the morning to set my circadian rhythm, so I can actually sleep properly at night.”

Generally, exposing oneself to the morning sunlight triggers a positive response in the body, leading to some biochemical changes. Production of Vitamin D and cortisol increases, leading to improved energy levels, while sunlight also governs the proper functioning of the circadian rhythm.

Bumstead also mentioned how this practice balanced the melatonin levels in the body, leading to guaranteed good quality sleep at night. He loved that just a few minutes of sunlight exposure eliminated the need for any extra melatonin supplements at night.

“I’m also rocking the full blue light blocking glasses here as I’m about to do cardio, because I’m going to do some emails, get on my phone a little bit…”

Blocking off the blue light could prevent the increase in blood sugar and insulin instability that Bumstead was aiming for. King advised him to use the glasses as an added tool to help him with the process. Dr. Huberman’s teachings were quite successful in helping the bodybuilding sensation get through the day with a renewed sense of passion.

How else has Chris Bumstead been recuperating during prep?

The Olympia preparation has been quite intense for Bumstead who’s trying to focus on sustainable gains this time around. Trying to balance his way through the training, handling his brand commitments, traveling the world, and experiencing the joys of fatherhood have been a lot for him this year.

In a separate YouTube video, Bumstead talked about how his mind has been in a different place ever since he began training in 2024. Although he has always faced challenges every year in the form of injuries or sickness, this year has had multiple events and challenges pile up. Yet, Bumstead seems to be ready to take on the hurdles and power through to the finish line.