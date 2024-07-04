Longevity Enthusiast Bryan Johnson Reveals Steps to Perfecting One’s Sleep

Sleep is one of the most crucial steps in the path of good health and longevity. Longevity Enthusiast Bryan Johnson has been talking about sleep for quite some time now. In his various routines and protocols, sleep has always held the forefront of ensuring proper body functioning.

In a recent video posted on X, he decided to share the ten-step-by-step protocol that helps him sleep well and stay energetic throughout the day. Since Johnson had previously experienced a lot of trouble sleeping, he felt it was only fair to share his tips and tricks with others for their benefit.

Right away, the first rule that he emphasized was to prioritize sleep over any other activity in one’s life. That will ensure fulfilling other goals since a well-rested individual can always bounce back into business quickly. Similarly, another rule he highlighted as a follow-up was to keep bedtime consistent as it helps create a healthy habit.

If it’s difficult to fall asleep even after being consistently on time, Johnson recommends having a wind-down routine that focuses on low-energy activities like reading a book or engaging in a light hobby. This also leads to the next rule, which is to eat early to give your body ample time to digest and avoid heavy meals before sleeping.

A reminder that your bedtime is your most important appointment today, and everyday. Respect yourself and be on time. pic.twitter.com/zmE8ymOl55 — Bryan Johnson /dd (@bryan_johnson) July 2, 2024

“I found that I slept the best on Blueprint food and my last meal of the day at 11AM. That may sound early to you, it is. But I’m used to it.”

Other notable pieces of advice include avoiding or scheduling stimulants to make sure they don’t disrupt sleep, regulating light with appropriate blue light-blocking glasses and features, and adjusting temperatures such that they don’t feel too cold or too hot.

Johnson stressed the idea that many of these factors are subjective and could look different in everyone’s routine. Therefore, constant trial and error is necessary to zero in on an ideal schedule that reinforces the idea of healthy sleep.

Some of his practices might come off as unorthodox, and Johnson made sure to mention that while listing down his rules. These rules, ranging from sleep alone to gathering daily data, could come off as extremely effective yet something that not everyone might be able to apply. Yet, he encouraged people to live healthily, and that in itself makes a significant difference in one’s journey.

Exercise scientist also approved of Bryan Johnson for his routine

Since his Blueprint protocol and extreme lifestyle went viral all over the internet, many have had their fair share of opinions on Johnson’s intense routine. However, when popular exercise scientist Dr. Mike Israetel went through it, he was surprised at how efficient and encouraging the routine was.

Johnson’s morning task list consisting of UV light exposure, temperature checks, and emphasis on good sleep was what caught the good side of Dr. Israetel. Apart from acknowledging the higher side of expenses, which the CEO has always been vocal about, the scientist appreciated Johnson putting out so much data for the benefit of the public.