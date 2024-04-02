‘The Ultimate Human’ Gary Brecka Reveals His Superhuman Morning Routine on Stephen a Smith’s Podcast

Gary Brecka has called himself the ‘Biohacker’ often, helping his clients regain their energy and addressing their medical problems at the grassroots. His A-lister clientele includes Steve Harvey, Dana White, and recently, sports host Stephen A. Smith. But to preach a certain lifestyle means to practice it firsthand. The ‘Superhuman Protocol’ that Brecka came up with has a special place in his home and heart. In a recent video with Smith, he revealed his ‘Ultimate Human’ morning routine that gets him energized and prepared for the day.

The Superhuman protocol has an essential list of equipment that clients usually use. Brecka has all of them situated in his training space, with each tool holding its importance in the routine. He walked Smith through what his mornings usually looked like, explaining what each machine did.

He starts his protocol even before waking up. Unraveling his bed to reveal a cold mat and an electromagnetic sheet, Brecka explained that he had a sleep aid mattress that ran cool water underneath, keeping his body cool. Buried under it was a PEMF mat that sent mild electromagnetic currents through the body. These tools combined to make the body alkaline and provide an improved feeling overall.

Additionally, he had an air filter that eliminated mold spores, pollen, and viruses in the air. Once he wakes up, he introduces his body to cold water by washing his face, taking a cold shower, and then indulging in a cold plunge. As he always preached to his clients, Brecka promised Smith:

“I’m telling you, it will become your drug of choice. It’s three minutes minimum six minutes maximum.”

Once that’s done, he enters his ‘Pain Palace’ where he uses his EWOT machine for oxygen therapy. This tool was supposed to increase the heart rate and levels of oxygen in the tissues. Since the presence of oxygen guaranteed the lack of disease, Brecka quickly followed up with the red light therapy pod.

“This is arguably my favorite anti-aging longevity device…it’s a rage in sports recovery, it’s a rage in anti-aging, it’s great for your skin, it reduces inflammation, it dilates the micro capillaries in your eyes, your organs, your spine…”

All of these tools work on similar principles. Increasing oxygen in the cells by kicking out waste and contributing to longevity seems to be the thumb rule. Brecka also goes the extra mile by occasionally indulging in vibroacoustic therapy. This technique helps calm his brain and induces a ‘complete reset’ for the mind and body.

How did Gary Brecka help Stephen A. Smith in his journey?

While he flaunted his setup, Brecka was there to talk to the sports host about his health journey. Recently, Smith took the internet by storm with his physical transformation. Upon talking to the biologist about his test results on his podcast, they uncovered a lot of problems that Smith managed to combat.

Brecka revealed that he showed every symptom of the metabolic syndrome, with high levels of blood pressure, triglycerides, insulin levels, and more. Starting Smith off on the Superhuman Protocol repaired his health on the cellular level, resulting in decreased belly fat and improved overall mental and physical health.