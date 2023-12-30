Arnold Schwarzenegger Gives Another Reason to Pour Yourself a Cup of Coffee

Jun 28, 2015; Sonoma, CA, USA; Actor and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger smiles for fans before the Toyota/SaveMart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Arnold Schwarzenegger and caffeine seem like a match made in heaven. In multiple editions of his newsletter, including the latest, Arnold has not stopped citing several studies and reasons to drink coffee and tea. It’s clear the Austrian Oak is gaga over it and wants his village members, too, to take the same route.

Advertisement

In the recent newsletter‘s section, “Pass The Caffeine, Please,” the Terminator actor cites a study and writes about why people should consume more (but in moderation) caffeine-rich beverages.

With the help of a UK-based study, the seven-time Olympia remarks that people who consume tea and coffee are less likely to have brain diseases.

Advertisement

“People who drink coffee and tea are 32 percent less likely to have a stroke and 28 percent less likely to suffer from dementia.”

The research that Arnie mentioned focused on survey data from more than 300,000 people for over a decade. So, this study, along with multiple other studies that Arnie has mentioned earlier, does support caffeine consumption. And this gives you another reason to drink that extra cup of coffee or tea.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CzMVBcKvV-S/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

While caffeine consumption is beneficial for your brain health, it is not the only benefit. In the earlier editions, The Austrian Oak mentions how caffeine is an ultimate pre-workout while also helping to improve bone health.

Arnold Schwarzenegger cites the benefits of having caffeine in moderation

In his earlier edition, Arnold Schwarzenegger talked about caffeine being an incredible pre-workout. He noted that, while citing a study, drinking coffee or tea 30 minutes before a workout “increased fat burning by about 13 percent.”

Advertisement

The Austrian Oak also wrote that drinking caffeine (coffee) is also very beneficial for bone health. Drinking coffee daily (like 3–4 cups) helped to improve bone mineral density (BMD).

While consuming caffeine-rich beverages has benefits, overdoing can reverse them. Having 7-8 cups of coffee can also lead to calcium loss and other health problems. So, while enjoying an extra cup of coffee is beneficial, gulping it like water will only harm you. So, moderation should always be there in caffeine’s case.