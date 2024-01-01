“Never Get Larger Than the…Pump”: Dr. Andrew Huberman Debunks Misconception on Bulking While Strength Training

Strength training comes with many approaches and consequently, questions on what is the most effective way. One could tweak approaches according to one’s goals, and neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman recently pondered something similar.

In a Q&A segment, a fitness enthusiast questioned the neuroscientist about training for body strength without the bulk. Taking a page out of Mike Mentzer’s book, Huberman was quick to debunk misconceptions surrounding bulking and listed some effective ways to train.

When one thinks of an intense workout that includes heavyweights, one might presume that it’s the gateway to bulking. However, Huberman didn’t think so. He believed that while one could get a good pump after an intense routine, permanent muscle changes were far beyond sight.

“Here’s the interesting thing about weight training that’s kind of cool. You will never get larger than the so-called pump that you achieve in a single workout”

A pump to the muscles could represent an idea of growth, but one would need to take drastic steps to ensure permanent changes in muscles. Hypertrophy demands the muscle to work so much that it goes till failure. The recovery that follows stimulates permanent muscle growth.

This is quite similar to what legendary bodybuilder Mike Mentzer once theorized. A good pump to the muscle may seem attractive at first. But that quickly leaves as it arrives. Real growth is induced by pushing muscles so much that it cannot perform more reps. Hypertrophy occurs during recovery and not an active workout.

Since the concern of the fitness enthusiast was to go for strength training without the bulk, Huberman even suggested a repetition range of 1-3 per set and longer rest periods between them. While the weights can be tweaked according to one’s preference, the goal is to not push to failure if one doesn’t want to go the hypertrophy route.

Furthermore, to get the full effect of strength training exercises, the neuroscientist also suggested various forms of cardio. Activities like brisk walking aid in this goal.

Andrew Huberman vouches for a healthy brain with cardio

The key to a good brain is a healthy, well-functioning heart that pumps blood up to it. Huberman elaborated on how the connection between the two parts works. He also spoke about how one can prevent the risk of brain diseases with a great cardio session.

The brain consumes a lot of fuel, and for it to function well, the fuel vessel needs to be up and running. This vessel is the heart that carries blood and oxygen to it. Low-intensity cardio for a sustained amount of time, such as walking or biking, should work wonders. Fitness is for everyone, and Huberman sees every approach through a scientific lens for more clarity.