Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman Unveils an Exciting Discovery About Working Memory and Dopamine in a Collaboration With Dr. Mark D’Esposito

Working memory is an intriguing skill of the brain where it holds on to information up until it’s passed on elsewhere. Dr. Andrew Huberman has previously discussed this ability of the mind in extensive podcasts. However, he recently wanted to highlight its link with dopamine levels.

For this, the neuroscientist called upon neurologist Dr. Mark D’Esposito, who spilled the details on how working memory was connected to dopamine. But before he could do that, he also laid the foundation of working memory’s actual function beyond temporarily remembering information.

According to Dr. D’Esposito, working memory not only holds onto information in a passive way but also uses that information for other tasks. For instance, solving a math problem involves splitting the question and solving separate parts before putting information together. Similarly, finding an individual amidst a crowd involves keeping a mental picture of the person in mind for cross reference as one looks for them. Working memory is crucial in all of these tasks.

“When we start to think about working memory in that way, we start to realize how important it is for…I think of it as the foundation for cognition.”

He then went on to talk about the role of dopamine in affecting one’s memory. Dopamine influences several memory circuits in the brain, particularly one for working memory. The frontal cortex of the brain is responsible for its appropriate functioning.

Depending on the kind of information that comes in, the frontal lobe summons various parts of the brain. This action helps get that information out when necessary. Here’s where dopamine plays its part. It acts as a neuromodulator, going to different parts of the brain, and affecting their function. When its production goes down, it negatively affects the working memory.

“What was discovered was that if you deplete dopamine, working memory drops. You get a significant impairment in working memory. If you deplete dopamine.”

Therefore, dopamine not only helps keep up information in the brain but also channels movement between thoughts, information, and facts between memory circuits. Since various neurochemicals carry it to different areas of the brain, it is essential for a healthy mind.

Different components of working memory according to Dr. Andrew Huberman

Since working memory keeps information that it eventually intentionally discards, one needs to note that it has links to other kinds of memory. It extends connections to two variants of memory, i.e. long-term and short-term. Dr. Huberman further elaborated on this situation.

Working memory is crucial for everyday activities. It assists both long and short-term memory by enabling sequences in thoughts and actions. While the thought itself is eventually and quickly discarded, it leads to the development of long-term habits, working its way through various stages of brain development.