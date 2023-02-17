Hogwarts Legacy: Sebastian Sallow Quest Guide; Quest List and Rewards!

This article will take a look at the quests and rewards for the Sebastian Sallow Quest Line in Hogwarts Legacy. Details below.

The game has many quest lines which provide the player’s variety of stories, tasks, and rewards. They give players a chance to explore the world of Hogwarts and see its components for themselves. However, we will take a look at the Sebastian Sallow quest line which offers sizeable rewards, spells, XP, and curses. Let us take a look at how you can complete every quest in the Sebastian Sallow Quest Line.

Learning Confrigo, Crucio, and Avada Kedavra from the Sebastian Sallow Quest Line in Hogwarts Legacy

You can learn Unforgivable Curses from this questline. Even though you were not a part of Slytherin, the Sebastian Sallow Quest Line is one of the most important parts of the game; in terms of story and side quests.

You meet him for the first time in Defense against the Dark Arts class. You will become good friends with him, you can fight alongside him in duels after. In addition, he teaches you the Disillusionment spell when you break into the Restricted Library section.

List of Quests

There are 14 more quests you have to do once you meet him in the Dark Arts class.

In the Shadow of the Undercroft – You have to be Level 8 or higher for this quest. A new location will also unlock after it completes. You will also learn the Confringo from Sebastian. 260 XP is rewarded for this quest. In the Shadow of the Estate – You need to be Level 15 for this quest. It offers 260 XP. In the Shadow of the Bloodline – There are no requirements for this quest. In the Shadow of the Study – You will learn Crucio through this quest. The level requirement is 16. It gives 180 XP. In the Shadow of Discovery – No requirements for this quest. In the Shadow of Time – You should be Level 17 to begin this quest. You will learn Imperio from this mission and it rewards 180 XP. In the Shadow of Distance – No requirements for this quest. In the Shadow of Mine – By being Level 22, you can start this quest. It gives 180 XP when completed. In the Shadow of the Mountain – You should be Level 24 to trigger this quest. It will offer 240 XP when completed. In the Shadow of Hope – No requirements for this quest. In the Shadow of Relics – You will need to be Level 28 to start this quest. You can learn Avada Kedavra, and get 180 XP after completion. In the Shadow of Fate – No requirements for this quest. In the Shadow of Revelation – No requirements but you will get 260 XP upon completion. In the Shadow of Friendship – This is the final quest and it will give you 180 XP when finished.

Those are all the quests you need to know about to complete the Sebastian Sallow Quest Line. For more Hogwarts Legacy guides, stay tuned at The SportsRush!

