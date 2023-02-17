Minecraft Mobs You HAVE To Farm in 2023!

Minecraft is part building and part fighting. We have covered a lot of building aspects. Now let us look at the Mobs you can farm in 2023.

Farming is the process of facing enemies to gain lots of XP in one sitting. It is easy to farm if you have the right level and equipment for it. However, it can be difficult if you do not know which mobs to farm or what weapons to use. In terms of weapons, we have made lots of articles about them previously. For now, let us take a look at the mobs you can farm.

5 Minecraft Mobs you Can Get a Lot of XP from in 2023 including Enderman and Blazes

#5 – Creeper

There is no better way to start this list. Creeper is the most well-known mob in and outside of the game. It is a cultural icon. Farming Creepers is easy since they blow up but they also give five XP per kill. In addition, they also drop gunpowder which is useful for making TNT.

#4 – Skeletons

Many games have had skeletons for enemies, but this one is on another level. They drop bones when they die which can be used to make bonemeal. In addition, they have bows and arrows for long-range combat instead of the usual short swords.

#3 – Piglins

They are the villains of Minecraft Legends. Piglins are easy to farm. If you drop a gold ingot near a piglin, they might drop a rare item in trade for the gold. Or you can just slay them. You can find them in the Nether.

#2 – Enderman

If you wear a pumpkin on your head, these mobs won’t rush you. You can get 5XP per kill when you slay an Enderman and they are important because they drop Ender Pearls. You will need these pearls to reach the End.

#1 – Blazes

You can find these mobs in the Nether as well. They are small balls of fire floating around the Nether. You can get 10 XP per kill and the best part about it is that they drop Blaze Rods which are important for the endgame.

