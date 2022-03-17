‘How did [Ludwig winning] surprise anybody’, xQc talks about Streamer Awards after massive award snub

xQc didn’t seem too shocked after he didn’t win Streamer of The Year at the Streamer Awards. Let’s see what he had to say about it.

xQc dominated streaming last year, regularly hitting up to 100,000 viewers during his broadcasts and crushing every hours-watched metric. For many, xQc had become the face of Twitch.

Streaming fans across the internet were stunned when Ludwig walked away with the first-ever Streamer of the Year award. According to heavy favorite and reigning Twitch king Felix “xQc” Lengyel, his shock Streamers Awards snub was no surprise. Ludwig was crowned Streamer of the Year via popular vote and xQc walked away empty-handed from a show he was expected to sweep.

After the year he’s had with setting up multiple tournaments, music video cameos, show hosting gigs, the illustrious 31-day extravaganza that was his Subathon and more, the esteemed Streamer of the Year award goes to @LudwigAhgren #TheStreamerAwards

xQc talks about the Streamer Awards

“I didn’t even have a speech ready,” xQc admitted. “It was so obvious. How did [Ludwig winning] surprise anybody? I’m confused that people thought I would really win.”

The French-Canadian streamer went on to explain he will “never” push for a fan-voted award again after the Overwatch World Cup 2017. A personal victory he describes as “hollow” and worthless now.