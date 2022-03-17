ESports

‘How did [Ludwig winning] surprise anybody’, xQc talks about Streamer Awards after massive award snub

Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
“Every coach will preach ‘when it’s a loose ball... be the first to hit the floor”: Kendrick Perkins defends Marcus Smart for his ‘dirty play’ that sent Stephen Curry to the locker room
Next Article
2022 Bahrain GP: Everything you need to know about the Bahrain International Circuit