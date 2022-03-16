100 Thieves continue to struggle after losing 0-2 against SoaR in the BoomTv Proving Grounds

BoomTv Proving Grounds is an NA tourney for Tier 2/3 teams. However, 100 Thieves is still struggling. Let’s take a quick recap of the match.

SoaR had failed to qualify for the VCT in 2022. Yet they are a very respectable team and have gained experience outside of VCT. On the other hand, 100 Thieves is losing respect in the VALORANT Esports scene due to their recent performances.

Ever since the last VCT season, 100 Thieves have dismantled and had a million roster changes. Things became extremely turbulent after The Guard handed them a 13-0 clean wipe. So let’s see how 100 Thieves struggled against SoaR.

100 Thieves vs SoaR

With 4 matches for the quarter-finals round, 100 Thieves and SoaR was one of them. It was a matchup VALORANT fans were looking forward to seeing how 100T perform. The opening map was Breeze, the second map being Haven, and the third map not being decided as 100T was demolished in two maps itself.

Map 1

SoaR looked like the better team right from the pistol round. Their Jett pick proved to be the key difference as “empathy” top fragged with 23/12/2. 100T could not seem to gain any momentum during the entire match. SoaR took the map with a score of 13-7.

Map 2

100T started better on Haven, taking 6 rounds on Attack. However, SoaR was better on Attack and finished the map win with a 13-10 score. Asuna disappeared in this match as he only had 10 kills. Stellar top fragged with Killjoy with a score of 22/15.

100 Thieve’s struggles

Many fans are attributing their struggle due to lack of team chemistry, bad IGLing by Ethan, and lack of a Jett player. The lack of team chemistry stems from the situation in which the players were added to the roster. After a sudden change with no previous practice, a roster will lack chemistry.

Ethan lacks experience as an IGL and is not the best fit to lead a VALORANT roster. A change in IGL can prove to have better performances. When it comes to the lack of a Jett player. Asuna is not a true Jett player and is more comfortable on Reyna/Raze. This match exposed their lack of a good Jett player.