Streamer Awards: Highlights of the most auspicious awards for our Twitch Streamers

Let’s take a look at the highlights for the most famous Streamer Awards, and see which famous streamers took home an award.

The Streamer Awards is basically an award show made to celebrate the performance of streaming. Ran by streamers, made by streamers, and powered by the fans.

A set of streamers are nominated for a category and are then left at the discretion of the fans to vote for them and present them with the awards. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the highlights.

The Streamer Awards

Gamer of The Year Award

This award goes to Shroud, the most talented yet funny twitch streamer.

He’s been at the top for years, and he sniped this victory from a mile away! Congratulations @shroud on winning Gamer of the Year for this installment of #TheStreamerAwards

He’s even gaming right now! pic.twitter.com/moigi8ShnW — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) March 13, 2022

Legacy Award

This award goes to Pokimane, the Twitch queen herself.

She’s set the standard for those that have followed in her footsteps and has trailblazed new paths for streaming. Winning the prestigious Legacy Award is an indication of how important @pokimanelol has been to the streamer community as a whole. #TheStreamerAwards pic.twitter.com/htQOHo7i7N — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) March 13, 2022

Stream Game of the Year

This award goes to the game of blocks “Minecraft”.

It’s been streamed for countless hours and has sucked many of our streamers into its world and endless possibilities. So it’s only fitting to award @Minecraft the Stream Game of the Year! #TheStreamerAwards pic.twitter.com/0hCiRuRbOW — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) March 13, 2022



Best Valorant Streamer

This award goes to the legend himself, Timmy.

While everyone went point A in @PlayVALORANT, this streamer went point B and planted their name onto the award for Best Valorant Streamer! Congratulations @iiTzTimmy on winning! #TheStreamerAwards pic.twitter.com/qCRYlHLrtL — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) March 13, 2022

Best FPS Streamer

This award goes to the Content King AKA Tarik.

Locking, loading and firing on all cylinders! Our next winner of the night is none other than @tarik, raking in a positive KD ratio tonight as the Best FPS Streamer! #TheStreamerAwards pic.twitter.com/xXs3k64qUV — The Streamer Awards (@StreamerAwards) March 13, 2022

Best Battle Royal Streamer

This award goes to Aceu, the mechanical genius at every game.