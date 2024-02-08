How Much Has Novak Djokovic Paid in Fines In His Career Out of $181 Million Plus Prize Money?

June 1, 2018, Paris, France: Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the net after recording match point during his match against Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) on day six of the 2018 French Open at Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic is one of the most talked about tennis stars in the world. While Djokovic has produced numerous moments of magic throughout his career, the 36-year-old has lost his head once in a while too. The Serbian has been fined for inappropriate behavior on court a few times, which arises the question – ‘How much has Novak Djokovic paid in fines in his career?’ The Serbian has been penalised around $300,000 USD in fines throughout his career.

The biggest in his career so far was when Novak Djokovic was disqualified from the US Open 2020 for hitting a ball line judge, straight into the throat. The judge needed medical attention and this unfortune event costed Novak Djokovic USD $10,000. Furthermore, the Serbia was fined USD $7,500 for missing the press conference after match as well as his total prize money earnings of USD $267,500 from the tournament.

Here is an in-depth summary about how much has Novak Djokovic paid in fines in his career and some FAQs about the World No.1 –

How much is the Novak Djokovic net worth?

Novak Djokovic has an estimated net worth of above USD $245 million.

What amount did Novak Djokovic pay as fine in Wimbledon 2023 final?

The Wimbledon 2023 final was a heartbreaking match for Djokovic. The Serbian lost to Carlos Alcaraz and showed his frustration especially in the fifth set by furiously smashing his racquet on the net. The 36-year-old was fined $8,000 USD for his behavior, which was also the highest fine amount paid by any men’s tennis player in 2023.

How much money has Djokovic earned in his career as of 2024?

Novak Djokovic has earned, upto the Australian Open 2024 semifinals, a whopping $181,599,018 USD in prize money throughout his career.

How much is Novak Djokovic’s annual salary?

Novak Djokovic is said to have earned above $500 million USD in on court and off court earnings combined. Also, the Serbian was the highest-paid tennis player with $38.4 million USD in 2023. Novak Djokovic has various endorsements signed with major brands like Lacoste and Head. Further, the 36-year-old also has mega deals with Hublot, Asics and Waterdrop.

Who are Novak Djokovic’s parents and what do they do?

Novak Djokovic’s father, Srdjan Djokovic was a professional skiing instructor as well as ran a pizza parlour in Belgrade. Meanwhile, Novak’s mom, Dijana Djokovic, supported Srdjan in running the parlour and balanced it by being a homemaker.