HomeSearch

Novak Djokovic To Pay $8000 From $1300000+ Prize Money Back to Wimbledon

Samir Satam
|Published July 17, 2023

Novak Djokovic To Pay $8000 From $1300000 Prize Money Back to Wimbledon

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Novak Djokovic (SRB) at the trophy presentation after losing the men s singles final against Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

In a match that had such high stakes and so tightly contested, there were many moments of frustration on either player’s part. But one such moment from Novak Djokovic came with a price tag. With Carlos Alcaraz refusing to budge and drop his level, any mistake on the Serb’s part only added to his increasing unrest. And Djokovic breaking a racket or too is not a shocking sight; it’s a release that has certainly worked well for the 23-time Major winner many times in his career. Alas, it wouldn’t this time around, ending up costing him a fraction of his prize money.

After succumbing to a break in the deciding set of the Championship match, the Serb smashed his racket on the wooden post of the net. And this show of frustration cost Djokovic not just a code violation but also a fine. However, the runner up won’t lose too much sleep over the amount he’ll be paying back to the organizers from his prize money.

Novak Djokovic to pay for his frustration

Changing ends after losing his service game and going down 1-2 in the 5th set, Djokovic smashed his racket on the wooden post, battering it to smithereens. The thump was hard to miss with even Carlos Alcaraz across the net getting a jolt amidst his celebration.

A code violation followed and now a fine of $8000 has been leveled against the Serbian. While a seemingly hefty amount, the fine is only a small part of the prize money Djokovic has earned as the runner up to the Wimbledon Championship. Bagging $1,370,863, Nole will be parting with a mere 0.0058% of the total. A figure that the player wouldn’t mind giving back in exchange for releasing some tension.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ChrisHammer180/status/1680632185701761024?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

 

Share this article

About the author

Samir Satam

Samir Satam

Samir Satam is a Tennis and Golf editor at The SportsRush. After his puny physicality (...and talent?) dashed his dreams of making a career out of playing Tennis or Soccer, he decided to combine his other passion, writing, with sports and dive into sports media. With over 4 years in the industry, Samir is enjoying his time giving sports fans what he would want to read as a fan.

Read more from Samir Satam