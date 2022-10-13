How to breed Horses in Minecraft? Make sure you have two horses first and feed them Golden Apples; this will cause them to make a baby.

Horses are beautiful creatures in the game; you can tie a lead to them and let them travel with you. Taming wild horses is easy, too, as opposed to other animals. That is why we will look at how you can breed your horses in Minecraft.

Now, to breed horses, firstly, you want to tame them. We have a detailed guide attached above, but we will briefly examine the taming process.

How to Breed Horses in Minecraft

Step 1 – Finding and Taming a Horse

Firstly, find some horses you can tame. You can find horses in Plain Biomes or Savannahs. There are various colors for horses, so the options should be plentiful. Once you find one, approach it and make sure you have nothing equipped in your right hand. Right-click on them; this will make your character jump on the horse.

The horse will push your character off on the first try, but keep repeating this process until a health bar appears on the side of your screen for the horse. Your horse is successfully tamed.

Note: Make sure you have a Lead and a Saddle; this will allow you to guide and sit on the horse, respectively.

Step 2 – Getting Gold Ingots to make Golden Apples

You can find Gold Ingots in Treasure Chests in both Overworld and Nether regions. Crafting them is also an option. Mine Gold Ore from mines and smelt them. To make a Golden Apple, place the Apple in the center of the crafting grid and Golde Ingots around it. Now, onto the final step.

Note: You can also craft a Golden Carrot; Gold Nuggets will do the trick in crafting Golden Carrots instead of Ingots.

Step 3 – Breeding the Horses

Make sure you gather the two tamed horses in one place first. Feed each of them a Golden Apple, and in a few moments, a baby horse appears. It takes a little time for the baby horse to mature, but you can speed up the process by feeding it hay, wheat, and apples.

