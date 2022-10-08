Today we will look at how to tame a horse in Minecraft. There are different methods you can use to do so. Let us see which ones.

Horses are fantastic creatures with more uses than just petting and looking beautiful. There are three precise methods we will use to tame these woodland creatures. However, no two horses are the same; each horse has different health, stamina, speed, and jumping distance.

How to tame a horse in Minecraft



Method 1

Firstly, in the computer version, you will need to find a saddle. You can get one by searching for treasure chests or trading in villages. You can also find them by fishing for them. Saddles won’t help tame the horse, but they will control it once you tame it.

The next step is to find a horse. You can find them in plain biomes or Savannas. Horses have different colors to them, so make sure you keep an eye out. Now, approach the horse, and make sure you are not holding anything in your right hand. Right-click on the horse; this will make your character jump on its back.

You won’t get the horse tamed on the first try, so keep doing it until a series of health bars appear around it. Alternatively, you can use food to make taming the horses easier.

Method 2 – Minecraft Pocket Edition

Since the pocket edition does not have horses, you must install a horse mod. Along with that, you need to download texture packs. In the mods you download, written instructions are available on how you can tame the horses.

Method 3 – Using the horses

Using the horses to your advantage is a different ball game altogether. Firstly, put a saddle on them by equipping it and holding a right click on the horses. You can also lead the horses around and tie them to fences.

Breeding horses is also an option in this game. You can breed horses by feeding them golden apples or golden carrots. Make sure they are close to each other. When they approach one another, a foal will appear. You can only tame this child after it grows up.

