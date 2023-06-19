How to complete Honkai Star Rail Coffin Dancer Achievement?

It’s been over ten days since Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update went online. The update has come with several achievements and quests that players need to complete. One of them is the Honkai Star Rail Coffin Dancer achievement.

Advertisement

This is one of the achievements that will take players closer to getting their hands on Luocha. However, it is difficult to complete.

Not only do players need to be of a certain Trailblazer level, but they also need to have completed a few missions before they can get to this achievement.

Advertisement

Here is how players can reach the Honkai Star Rail Coffin Dancer achievement and complete it.

How to complete the Honkai Star Rail Coffin Dancer achievement

The Coffin Dancer achievement is a part of “The Memories We Share” section and can be accessed after players have completed the “A Knight Stranger” mission, which is linked with Luocha.

However, players need to keep in mind that this achievement is currently locked and will only be accessible after June 28. In other words, this achievement will only be accessible to people after the Luocha banner gets released in the game during Honkai Star Rail phase two.

Since the achievement unlocks on June 28, 2023, here are a few details that people need to remember before they embark on this mission.

To reach this achievement, players have to complete “Witness Luocha’s hidden side”.

Players have to listen to the restored recording of Loucha’s monologue.

However, players will have to first finish the Humming Antlers, Entwined Horns mission before they head to this mission. This mission is a part of the Xianzhou Luofu’s main missions.

Advertisement

As a reward for completing this mission, players will get Stellar Jade. It is also hinted that his monologue is going to be interesting.

“The Memories We Share” is going to be one of the lengthiest achievements considering how many missions it has. Once players have completed an achievement, players will get access to secret missions that will also give players extra rewards.

Who is Luocha?

Luocha is an upcoming 5-star character, who will be introduced in phase two of the Honkai Star Rail 1.1 update. Luocha will have Abundance as his path and has Imaginary element. Besides that, he is a supporting character who holds the capability of healing the party and can inflict a lot of damage on the enemies.

More details will be revealed about him when he is released in the game in just a few days.

This is all the information about the Honkai Star Rail Coffin Dancer achievement. Players who wish to know more about the game can check out our Honkai Star Rail hub for all the latest updates and news.