EA FC 24 Krepin Diatta Winter Wildcards SBC: How to Acquire This Card in Ultimate Team?

EA FC 24 made the new year more exciting with a new Squad Building Challenge (SBC), which would let fans add the Krepin Diatta Winter Wildcards to their squads. Here is everything about this new special Ultimate Team card, including how they can obtain it via the SBC.

Advertisement

Winter Wildcards is a holiday-themed celebration of Ultimate Team’s past, present, and future. Electronic Arts releases special-grade cards with improved stats and ratings, as well as new positioning and Playstyles, as part of this new campaign. Likewise, AS Monaco winger Krepin Diatta is the latest addition to this ongoing Ultimate Team campaign.

What are the stats of the Krepin Diatta Winter Wildcards?

The Senegalese international’s base card is a 75-rated Rare Gold, which most fans would use to complete SBCs. EA FC 24 recently released a significantly improved version, the 86-rated Winter Wildcards. He has some impressive stats on this new card like 92-Pace and 99-Physicality.

Advertisement

In Ultimate Team, EA FC 24 has released many special-grade cards from the top division of French soccer, and the release of Diatta Winter Wildcards adds another to that list. Having this card also allows fans to put together a competitive squad, especially if it is based on Ligue 1 or Senegalese players.

How to acquire this card in EA FC 24 Ultimate Team?

Fans must complete the respective SBC to obtain 86-rated Diatta Winter Wildcards, as it is an exclusive challenge reward. Electronic Arts didn’t make it hard for fans to get this special in-game item. They would have to simply assemble three starting elevens while meeting specific requirements to complete the SBC.

Ligue 1

At least one Ligue 1 Uber Eats player should be part of the lineup.

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 81.

84-Rated Squad

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

84-Rated Squad

The overall lineup’s rating should be over 84.

To assemble the three required squads, fans would need to spend over 45,000 Ultimate Team coins in the Transfer Market. However, using untradeable or spare cards would reduce the number of coins needed. Besides, if they run out of these resources, they can compete in Ultimate Team matches to obtain more coins and card packs.

If EA FC 24 fans want the 86-rated Krepin Diatta Winter Wildcards on their Ultimate Team lineups, they must finish the respective SBC as soon as possible because it would expire after a few days.