There are multiple ways to get a diamond pickaxe in Minecraft. You can gather materials to make one or use cheats to obtain it.

This short article will examine the diamond pickaxe in Minecraft, how to make one, and the cheats that can help get it.

Below is a video explaining the whole process of making a Diamond Pickaxe.

Note: You must have a pickaxe of every variety before you make the diamond one. A wood, iron, and gold pickaxe will be used when mining diamonds.

How to Make a Diamond Pickaxe in Minecraft

Firstly, you are going to need three things. You will require two sticks, three diamonds, and a crafting table. A crafting table is one of the first things you should make in your playthrough.

Diamonds are mined through caves and other locations, while sticks are easy to make.

In making a crafting table, you WILL have to make sticks to craft a pickaxe. Let us look at diamonds and sticks individually.

Diamonds

Diamonds are easily found below the Y=16 coordinate; however, their finding rate doubles near the Y=-64 ranges. Diamond blocks have cyan-colored patches in grey blocks.

When you mine them, diamonds automatically fall out and are added to your inventory. Collect three diamond pieces so we can move on.

Sticks

Sticks are the easiest things to craft. You need two wooden blocks. It does not matter which type of tree it is; when crafting, place the blocks on top of each other, which will make sticks.

Putting it all together

On the crafting table, place three diamonds on the top row, two sticks in the middle, one below the other, and craft. Congratulations, you just made a Diamond pickaxe!

Cheats for the Diamond Pickaxe

There are two commands we should know here.

One is to get a diamond pickaxe, and the other is to get one with 1000 levels of efficiency, which breaks any block with a single strike.

The one with just the pickaxe: /give @p diamond_pickaxe 1 (works for java and bedrock)

The one with 1000 levels: /give @s minecraft:diamond_pickaxe{Enchantments:[{id:”minecraft:efficiency”,lvl:1000s}]} 1

Sometimes one needs an easy way out, and these cheats will do that for you.